Raymond Herring
A graveside service for Raymond J. Herring, 68, will be held Dec. 17 at 10 a.m. in Hillcrest Cemetery with the Rev. Dennis Lewis officiating.
Mr. Herring passed away Dec. 15.
Born in Conway, he was a son of the late Leo Marion and Ruby D. Richardson Herring.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by two brothers, Danny Herring and Willie Ray Herring; two sisters-in-law, Glena Herring and Carolyn Matherly; one nephew, Jamie Herring; one niece, Susan Herring; a special aunt, Rosie; and aunts, Corrine and Idel.
Survivors include three brothers, Leon Herring of Moncks Corner, Harold Herring (Kay) of Effingham and Ronald Herring of Conway; one sister, Louise Jordan (Richard) of Conway; two sisters-in-law, Charity Herring and Virginia Herring of Conway; very special friends and loving caregivers, Jody and Sonya Cox; and many other nieces and nephews.
The family would like to give a special thanks to friends and neighbors, Elaine and Shirley, the staff of Long-Term Care, Conway Manor, Conway Medical Center and Annie Nannie’s Highway 90, and to his friends at Waccamaw Church for their loving care.
The family asks that all in attendance please wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Memorials may be sent to Waccamaw Church, 508 S.C. 90, Conway, SC 29526.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway chapel is serving the family.
