Henry Jordan Jr.
Funeral services for Henry Jordan Jr., 84, will be held Dec. 16 at 2 p.m. in Conway Free Will Baptist Church with the Rev. Billy Carroll and the Rev. Philip Cannon officiating. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Mausoleum.
Mr. Jordan, husband of the late Shirley Elizabeth Jordan, passed away Dec. 13.
Born in Conway, he was a son of the late Henry Scarborough and Gertie Creel Jordan. He was a member of Conway Free Will Baptist Church where he was a former Deacon. Prior to retirement, Mr. Jordan was employed with Horry County Public Works. He was an avid fisherman. Mr. Jordan was predeceased by two brothers, Leon Jordan and Herman Jordan; and two sisters, Willie Mae Stroud and Eunice Dunn.
Surviving are one son, Eddie Jordan of Conway; one daughter, Debbie Hucks (Russell) of Conway; three grandchildren, Jarrett Hucks (Annie), Jillian Hucks and Justin Jordan; one great-granddaughter, Diana Hucks; and one sister, Martha Richardson (Billy) of Florence.
The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the church.
Please sign an online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
