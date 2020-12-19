Barbara Shannon Reece
Barbara Shannon Reece, 78, passed away Dec. 17 in a Richland County Health Care Facility after an illness.
Barbara was born in Horry County, a daughter of the late Alton Devon and Evelyn Collins Lee. She was a member of Maple Baptist Church and retired from Ocean Lakes Family Campground. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Devon Walton Lee.
She is survived by her husband, C. Ray Reece of Conway; son, Billy (Marcie) Shannon Jr.; sister, Sarah Lee (Jerry) Tyler; grandson, Jonathan B. (Brittany) Shannon; step-grandson, Chase (Hillary) Tyndall; and many other family and close friends whom she loved dearly.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Maple Baptist Church Building Fund, 4500 Hwy 65, Conway, SC 29526.
Services will be private.
