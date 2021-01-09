Evan Carlsyle Marlowe
Graveside services for Evan Carlsyle Marlowe, 86, will be held Jan. 14 at 2 p.m. in Hillcrest Cemetery with the Rev. Mack Hutson, the Rev. Benji Hutson and the Rev. Steven Barfield officiating.
Mr. Marlowe passed away Jan. 6.
Born Sept. 30, 1934, in Horry County, he was the son of the late Evan Daniel Marlowe and Alice A. Mills Marlowe. Mr. Marlowe was a veteran of the U.S. Army and was formerly employed by Dilmar Oil Company. He was the owner and operator of Jamestown Grocery and Service Station, Jamestown Nursery and Jamestown Restaurant. He and his wife, Lou Ellen, were married for 63 years and worked together for 57 years on the same street corner in the Jamestown community of Conway.
Mr. Marlowe received many community awards such as the Hometown Hero Award, Man of the Year, and many others. He was proud of these awards that recognized his service to the community where he had chosen to build a business for so many years.
Mr. Marlowe was a member of the former East Conway Pentecostal Church where he served as Sunday school teacher and Deacon. In his final years, he attended church with his daughters at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church and River of Life Church of God. He loved his Lord and people, and you knew he did.
His favorite quote, “Can I ask you a question, do you know Jesus loves you and Carlsyle loves you, too?”
A special thanks is extended to the entire family, who is always there for them, his present and past employees of the store, his special friends who sat, ate and talked with him (couldn’t begin to name you all), the Jamestown community for being his home away from home for almost 60 years. He loved all of you, the patrons of Jamestown Restaurant (formerly Jamestown Grocery and Service Station), his Red Hill community neighbors and East Conway Pentecostal Holiness Church family, Conway Medical Center Medical Floor and Critical Care Unit Staff, and the doctors and nurses who took care of him and those taking care of others. You are all in our prayers for serving on the front line of this crisis.
Along with his parents, Mr. Marlowe was predeceased by his wife, Lou Ellen Holt Marlowe, who was the love of his life; two brothers, Jesse Milford “Pete” Marlowe and Everette Ray Marlowe; and a sister, Alice Faye Thompson.
Surviving are two daughters, Karen Ann Hutson and her husband Mack Hutson and Beverly Marlowe; three grandchildren, William Nathan Hutson (Katherine), Timothy Micah Hutson (Loren) and Benjamin Evan Hutson (Lauren); five great-grandchildren, Abigail Lee Hutson, Tyson Micah Hutson, Caroline Beverly Hutson, Evan Grace Hutson and Caleb Luke Hutson; a brother, Joseph Earl Marlowe (Kristi); brothers-in-law, the Rev. Bill Thompson, Spivey M. “Snook” Holt and James Wilson Holt; an adopted and loved son, David Nesmith; his special fishing buddy, Benjamin Micey Onley; and many cousins, niece and nephews.
The family will receive friends following the service at the grave.
Due to COVID-19 and CDC regulations, masks and social distancing are required.
The family will greatly appreciate flowers sent in his memory due to his love of flowers.
Addie Evelyn Rabon Martin
Graveside services for Addie Evelyn Rabon Martin, 83, will be held Jan. 11 in Juniper Bay Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Billy Phillips officiating. Please remember to wear a mask and follow all social distancing guidelines.
Mrs. Martin, wife of the late Willie Malcolm Martin, passed away at her residence Jan. 9, with her loving family by her side. Mrs. Martin was born April 20, 1937, a daughter of the late Emmett and Nettie Maude Huggins Rabon.
In addition to her husband and parents, Mrs. Martin is predeceased by one son, Chris Martin; five brothers, Ralph Rabon, Holland Rabon, Winfred Rabon, Freeman Rabon and Carlon Rabon; and one sister, Virginia Rabon.
Prior to retirement, Mrs. Martin was employed with AVX.
Mrs. Martin is survived by one son, Willie Joe Martin (Cynthia) of Conway; a daughter-in-law, Fran Martin of Galivants Ferry; two brothers, Aubrey Rabon of Aynor and Horace Rabon of Little River; one sister, Erma Lee Williams of Aynor; one grandson, Chase Martin and her faithful companion, Molly.
Christine Smith
A graveside service for Christine Smith, 84, will be held Jan. 11 at 11 a.m. in Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Chris Johnson officiating.
Please remember to wear a mask and follow all social distancing guidelines.
Mrs. Smith passed away Jan. 8 in Conway Medical Center.
Mrs. Smith was the daughter of the late Colie and Ruth Cook Smith.
In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by one son, Jerry Richardson; two brothers, Leo Smith and Charles Bryant Smith; and one sister, Ernestine Johnson.
Mrs. Christine retired from AVX after many years of service. She enjoyed gardening and her flowers, baking, cooking and spending time with her family and friends.
Mrs. Smith is survived by three sons, Richard E. Richardson of Georgetown, Ken M. Richardson (Barbara) of Arizona, and Dennis Richardson of Hendersonville, Tenn.; two stepbrothers, George Smith and L.C. Smith; one sister, Janice Peavy; one stepsister: Shirley Cook; two special nieces, Kristi Johnson and Donna Richardson; eight grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
