Aubrey Johnson
Graveside services for Aubrey “Lynwood” Johnson Jr., 87, will be held Jan. 9 at 11 a.m. in Mt. Herman Baptist Church with the Rev. Donnie Graham and Aaron Johnson officiating.
Mr. Johnson passed away Jan. 6 at Myrtle Beach Manor.
Born Sept. 29, 1933, he was a son of the late Aubrey Joseph Johnson Sr. and the late Janie Lucille Roberts Johnson.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his loving wife, Pauline E. Johnson.
Mr. Johnson was a member of Mt. Herman Baptist Church. He enjoyed squirrel hunting with his squirrel dog Shorty. Sales was his passion. He was a proud member of the 1952 Aynor High School state champion football team and was in the S.C. Army National Guard from 1952-1961.
Mr. Johnson is survived by two sons, Andy Johnson (Denise) and Aaron Johnson (Terri); two grandchildren, Matthew Johnson (Elaine) and Kathryn Johnson; and one great-granddaughter, Harper Jean Johnson.
Memorials can be made to the Gideons International, P.O. Box 98 Aynor, SC 29511.
Please remember to wear a face mask and follow all social distancing guidelines at the service.
Sign an online guestbook at www.johnsonfuneralhomeofaynor.com.
Johnson Funeral Home of Aynor is serving the family.
Richard Watts Sergent
Richard Watts Sergent, 74, passed away Jan. 3 in Conway Medical Center.
He was born Oct. 6, 1946, in Montreal Quebec, Canada, a son of the late William Charles Ross Sergent and Anna May Watts.
He is survived two sons, Mark (Kay) Sergent and Michael (Jennifer) Sergent; and a sister, Majanne Sergent.
A private burial at sea will be held at a later date.
Please sign a guestbook at watsonfuneralservices.com.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 U.S. 378, Conway, SC is serving the family.
