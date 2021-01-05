Justin Erik Hughes
Funeral services for Justin Erik Hughes, 34, will be held Jan. 17 at 2 p.m. in Cherry Grove Baptist Church in Tabor City, N.C., with Pastor Rusty Davis officiating.
The family will receive visitors from noon-1:45 p.m. at the church.
Hughes passed away unexpectedly on Jan. 3. Born June 16, 1986, he was the son of James "Jamie" Oren Hughes and Monica G. Dahn.
Justin was an avid hunter and fisherman who loved being outdoors. He was a loyal employee of HTC and loved his HTC brothers.
Surviving are his wife, Courtney Marie Hughes of Aynor; two daughters, Rebekah Grace Truett and Rainey Lee Truett; his father, James "Jamie" Oren Hughes and stepmom Rebekah Hughes of Aynor; a sister, Victoria Hughes Worley (Ethan) of Tabor City; a stepsister, Jacquelyn Penny (Jordan); a stepbrother, Steven Vereen (Stephanie); a sister-in-law, Katelyn Hucks (Josh) of Conway; a nephew, Keegan Hucks; a niece, Piper Hucks; and his loyal companion, Bella.
Due to COVID-19 and CDC regulations, masks and social distancing are required.
Helen Rabon Hood
Helen Rabon Hood, 81, died in Conway Medical Center after an illness.
Mrs. Hood was born Jan. 20, 1939, in Horry County, a daughter of the late George M. “Buck” Rabon Jr. and the late Letha Jane Johnson Rabon.
Mrs. Hood was married to the late Roy C. Hood of Texas for 20 years, and lived in Columbia, Denver Colo., and Misawa Japan. She retired from AT&T (The Bell System) and Coastal Carolina University.
She was predeceased by two sons, Larry Hood and Roger Hood; two brothers, Herbert Rabon and Wayne Rabon of Aynor; one sister, Myrtle Hardwick of Cross; one brother-in-law, William Lephon Hardwick; and one sister-in-law, Dianne “Butch” Rabon.
Surviving are one brother, Worley Rabon of Conway; one sister, Lillie Graham (Eldon) of Loris; two sisters-in-law, Nina Rabon and Debbie Rabon of Aynor; former daughter-in-law, Lisa Hood Rogers of Marion; two grandsons, Adam and Jordan Hood of Conway; three granddaughters, Kris Hood Lawson of Conway, Brandi Hood and Cori Hood of Marion; two great- grandchildren, Lucas and Charlotte; and many nieces, nephew, aunts, uncles and cousins.
A private graveside service will be held in Pleasant Union Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Mac Hutson officiating.
Please remember to a wear mask and follow social distancing guidelines.
Johnson Funeral Home of Aynor is serving the family.
Joseph Edward “Billy” Jordan
A funeral service for Joseph Edward “Billy” Jordan, 73, will be held Jan. 9 at noon in Watson Funeral Services Chapel with Pastor David Little officiating. Burial will follow in Ocean Wood Cemetery.
Jordan passed away at his residence surrounded by his loving family.
Born Nov. 19, 1947, in Horry County, he was a son of the late Leon Jordan and Opal Sessions Jordan.
He was also predeceased by his sister, Gloria Breisch; and one brother, Larry Jordan.
Billy was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. He enjoyed driving fast cars and was an avid outdoorsman. He loved his family very much, especially spending time with his grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife of fifty-two years, Mary Ann Green Jordan; his children, Joseph “Jody” Jordan and Beth Little and her husband Pastor David; siblings, Randy Jordan and Judy Hale; grandchildren, Joseph Lee Jordan, Christian Mason, Michael Marks, Adam Causey (Valarie), Jordan Causey (fiancé Danny), Luke Causey and Bella Little; one great-grandchild, Kole Wilson and many other family and friends that will miss him.
