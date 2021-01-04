Miriam J. Moore
Graveside services for Miriam J. Moore, 88, will be held Jan. 6 at 2 p.m. in the Aynor Church of God Cemetery with the Rev. Steven Barfield officiating.
Please remember to wear a mask and follow all social distancing guidelines.
Mrs. Moore passed away Jan. 3 in Conway Medical Center. Mrs. Moore was born Dec. 18, 1932, a daughter of the late John Byrd and Sallie Johnson Hughes James.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Moore was predeceased by her husband, Howard Moore; one son, Frankie Moore; one grandson, Joshua Hendrick; one brother, Wayne Hughes; and two sisters, Evelyn Funderburk and Barbara James.
Mrs. Moore has been a member of Aynor Church of God since 1952, where she was very active in all aspects of the church. She taught Sunday school at the Marion Convalescent Nursing Home for 20 years and was a member of the Aynor Senior Center where she taught Bible study on Fridays.
Mrs. Moore is survived by one son, Kenneth Moore of Camden; three daughters, Patsy M. Blanton of Aynor, Terry M. Jordan (Levern) of Conway and Debbie M. Hendrick (Buddy) of Myrtle Beach; one brother, Johnson “Joe” James of Goose Creek; one sister, Betty J. Mew of Little River; 10 grandchildren, Mike Blanton, Chris Blanton, Amy B. Brown, Christy J. Jordan, Maegan J. Tyler, Sunshine M. Johnson, Tonya M. Ketterling, Jake Moore, Nicolem McMahon and Judson Hendrick; 13 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
Memorials can be made to the Aynor Church of God, 430 Jordanville Road Aynor, SC 29511. Sign an on line guestbook at www.johnsonfuneralhomeofaynor.com.
Johnson Funeral Home, 290 Nine Ave, Aynor is handling arrangements.
Mary Frances Gillilan
A memorial service for Mary Frances Gillilan, 83, will be held in Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway chapel, Jan. 8, but attendance will be limited due to current COVID-19 regulations. Please contact the family for service details.
Inurnment will follow at 2 p.m. in Florence National Cemetery, Florence.
Mrs. Gillilan, widow of Bobbie Lamar Gillilan, passed away Jan. 1 in Anderson Oaks.
Born May 15, 1937, in Tunnellhill, Ga., she was the daughter of the late Clarence Grady Watkins and the late Berty Mae Garrison Watkins. She was a homemaker and member of Centenary United Methodist Church. Mrs. Gillilan was predeceased by her brothers, Andrew J. Watkins and Clarence G. Watkins Jr.; and her sisters, Louise Lee, Marie Nuckles, Ruby Fitzgerald and Martha Carroll.
Survivors include her daughters, Lisa Urban and her husband Don, and Kimberly Deans and her husband Jeff; her grandchildren, Christopher Urban, Kimberly Glover (Englis), Matt Deans and Nick Deans; her great-grandchildren, Emily Grace Urban, Luke Urban, Kinsley Glover and Russ Glover; her brother, Billy Watkins; her sisters, Dorothy Rann and Edith Bond; and many nieces, nephews and other extended family.
Memorial donations may be made to the Horry County Animal Shelter, 1923 Industrial Park Road, Conway, SC 29526.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff and management of Anderson Oaks for their loving and compassionate care.
Please sign the online guest register at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway chapel, is serving the family.
Robert Edge
Robert Edge, 88, was granted his angel wings on Jan. 2.
His final days were spent surrounded by loving family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Addie and Oscar Edge; first wife, Magaline Phipps; and baby son.
He is survived by his wife, Earline Martin Edge; brother, Harry (Dian) Edge; nieces, Shondra (Scott) DuBrosky of Pittsburg, Pa., Lorrie Martin Heydrick of Augusta, Ga., and Debbie (Jerry) Edwards of Charleston; nephews, Jayson (Alisha) Edge of Conway, Chad (Chonghee) Edge of Beavercreek, Ohio, and Ranny (Vanessa) Martin of Andrews; aunt, Ida Mae Jordan Baker; 13 grandnieces and nephews; and many other family and friends who will miss him.
Robert is an Army veteran of the Koran War and the memorial will be a military graveside service in Hillcrest Cemetery in Conway Jan. 6 at 1 p.m. with Gary Reeves officiating.
The family would like to thank Robert’s wonderful caregivers, Cathy, Crystal, Simeon, Kristy and Agape Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations be made in Robert’s honor to St. Jude’s Hospital.
“Perhaps they are not stars but rather openings in heaven where the love of our lost ones shines down to let us know they are happy.” Eskimo legend
Please sign a guestbook at watsonfuneralservices.com.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 U.S. 378, Conway, SC is serving the family.
Paul L. Gac
Paul L. Gac, 73, passed away Jan. 2 in Conway Medical Center.
He was born April 29, 1947, in Passaic, N.J., and grew up in Hasbrouck Heights, N.J., where he attended Corpus Christi grade school. After grade school he attended Bergen Catholic and Hasbrouck Heights high schools, and after graduation, Fairleigh Dickinson University.
Paul was in the Navy and served during the Vietnam War. After his service he held a variety of jobs. He worked as a mechanic, in sales for Phillip Morris, with the Travel Vision Map division of the General Drafting Company, and as the operator of a small private airport. He was licensed as a commercial pilot in Morris County, N.J.
It was only after becoming certified as a paramedic that Paul found his true calling. Shortly after becoming certified he joined the Philadelphia Fire Department in 1996 where he proudly served as a paramedic until his retirement.
He started his career in the Philadelphia Fire Service Paramedic 16. He served at Medic 23 and 30. He retired from the Philadelphia Fire Department ARFF at Airport Engine 78/ Medic 30.
He taught ACLS and mentored countless men and women who aspired to become part of the department. After his retirement from The Philadelphia Fire Department he was an active member of the Knights of Columbus and worked at the Barnegat Bay Docks as a Dockmaster. He loved to travel with his wife Patty.
Some of his favorite destinations included Italy, Israel and Ireland. He was a model train and antique car enthusiast, rode a Harley Davidson and loved spending time with his dog Heidi. In his past time he became a reverend and enjoyed officiating weddings in the South Jersey area.
He is survived by his wife Patricia Ahrens Gac; children, Jayne Gac, Andrew Sandel (Jessica) and Melissa Boyer (Christopher); brother, Gerry Gac (Amy); four grandchildren; a niece and nephew; and many other family and friends who will miss him.
Please sign a guestbook at watsonfuneralservices.com.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 U.S. 378, Conway, SC is serving the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.