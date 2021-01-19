Esther Jordan Chresoulis
Funeral services for Esther Jordan Chresoulis, 86, will be held 10:30 on Jan. 20 in Johnson Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Mark George officiating.
Mrs. Chresoulis went to be with her Lord and Savior Jan. 18. Mrs. Esther was the daughter of the late Solomen and Nellie Richardson Jordan. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her first husband, Jesse Wayne Jordan; four brothers, Lee Jordan, Pearlie Jordan, Devon Jordan and Henry Jordan; and three sisters, Inez Powell, Dorothy Benton and Lottie Bellamy.
Mrs. Chresoulis was a member of High Point Baptist Church. A loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, she was a mother figure to all who needed one. She was an unwaveringly faithful, spontaneous, energetic, fashionable, thoughtful, lady that was always busy.
She was a kindhearted lady who spent many days visiting those that needed a visit. You could find this “Classy Lady” at the beach where she loved to go. She was known to her family as the Queen.
Surviving Mrs. Chresoulis are her husband, Chris Chresoulis; two sons, Michael Jordan (Karen) and Phillip Jordan (Kendra); one daughter, Cynthia Jordan (Vernon); five grandchildren, Kelly Ellis (Jason), Casey Owens (Stephanie), Brandy Hughes (Jarrett), Kendal Lowry (Bryan) and Craig Johnson (Devian); and 11 great-grandchildren, Jordan Owens, Ella Hughes, Jameson Hughes, Natalia Ellis, Mary Ellis, Ayla Ellis, Badin Lowry, Bennett Rose Lowry, Briggs Lowry, Anna Johnson and Ava Johnson.
Please remember to wear a mask for the service and practice all social distancing guidelines. In the event you are not able to attend the service, it will be lived streamed on Johnson Funeral Home Facebook page.
Johnson Funeral Home of Aynor, 290 Ninth Ave., Aynor is in charge of arrangements.
