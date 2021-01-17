Elizabeth “Lib” Johnson Pearce
Elizabeth “Lib” Johnston Pearce, 77, of Conway passed away Jan. 14 due to complications from COVID-19.
The daughter of Ernest W. Johnston Sr. and Queenie R. Johnston of Conway, she was predeceased by her parents; brothers Ernest W. Johnston Jr., Joseph H. Johnston Sr., special brothers, Conrad Glasgow, Paul Jordan and Ted Utt; mother in love, Bernice Pearce; and beloved husband of 57 years, Morris D. “Randy” Pearce.
She is survived by her daughter, Kimberly Dean (John) of Alpharetta, Ga., and son, Christopher Pearce (Jane) of Conway, as well as her precious grandchildren, Caroline Foust (Michael), Emily Dean, ClaireAnne Dean, Samuel Pearce and Oliver Pearce.
Lib is also survived by her sisters, Joyce Utt, Marilyn Glasgow; special sisters, Marilyn Johnston and Delores Johnston; and many special nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends.
A 1961 graduate of Conway High, she graduated from Coker College in 1974 and taught at Pee Dee Elementary and Waccamaw Academy, and owned and operated Waccamaw Marine for 27 years.
Lib was known by many names to her friends and loved ones - ‘Lizabeth, Mrs. Lib, Aunt Libby, Mom and Mimi. She was very involved in her grandchildren’s lives. She will be remembered as their Mimi, the maker of memories.
Our mom never shied away from making a mess; she played and taught, consoled and encouraged, and loved us all fiercely.
She and Randy were married for 57 years and lived their lives as an example for us to follow - devoted to each other, their faith and caring for others. They never held themselves as perfect but works in progress. She was always finding small ways to do for others - the hands and feet of Jesus. She was famous for her delicious Boston butts and chocolate layer cake - delivered in times of sickness and celebration! Hers is an example of a life well lived.
She loved living on the river, the beach, contemporary Christian and beach music, cooking and being a farmer’s daughter, playing in the dirt with her plants.
She was a member of Christ United and Trinity United Methodist Church of Conway, Feed and Seed Life Group, Monday Morning Prayer Group and BSF. She was a fierce servant of her Lord and was a prayer warrior, blessing so many.
Due to the loss of her father at a young age and her mother’s fragile health afterward, her siblings were instrumental in caring for her, which influenced her compassion for others. Her peace is complete and well-deserved, and she walks smiling wide with blue eyes bright in the company of her Savior.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Conway Medical Center for their compassion during her illness. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Beautiful Feet Ministries of Tanzania, P.O. Box 355, Conway SC or Cedar Grove Baptist Cemetery Fund, c/o Anne Beverly, 5025 U.S. 378, Conway SC 29527. Memorial services will be held at a later date due to COVID-19 concerns.
