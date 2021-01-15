Virginia Lee Alford
Graveside services for Virginia Lee Alford, 87, will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Jan. 18 in Hillcrest Cemetery, officiated by the Rev. Larry Allen.
The family will visit briefly at the cemetery following the service.
Ms. Alford passed away Jan. 14 at her home.
Born March 8, 1933, in Conway, she was the daughter of the late Parker Heyward Alford Sr. and the late Lila Maude Brown Alford. She enjoyed a long career in the retail industry and was a member of Jamestown Baptist Church since 1949. Ms. Alford was predeceased by her brother, Parker H. Alford Jr.
Survivors include her brothers, James W. Alford of Grassy Meadows, W.Va., and Oren L. Alford of Conway; her sisters, Florence L. Hendrick of Conway and Shirley R. Brower and her husband Fred of Charlotte, N.C.; and many nieces, nephews, and other extended family and friends.
Memorial donations may be made to Jamestown Baptist Church or to Heartland Hospice.
In accordance with current CDC and DHEC guidelines, face masks and social distancing will be observed at the service.
Ivan Anderson Sr.
LORIS-Ivan Anderson Sr., 72, of Loris, passed away Jan. 12 in Conway Medical Center.
Mr. Anderson loved traveling and fishing. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. His wife loved him with all her heart.
Mr. Anderson was preceded in death by his parents, four brothers and one sister.
Survivors include his wife of 35 years, Patricia Anderson of Loris; two sons, Kevin Lee Pryor (Susan) of Baltimore, Md., and Ivan Anderson Jr. of Baltimore, Md.; one daughter, Cathy Pryor (Desmond) of Frostburg, Md.; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Due to restrictions resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, services will be limited. Face coverings and social distancing are required. Please contact the family for information.
