Michael Korb
Funeral services for Michael Korb, 52, will be held Jan. 16 at 11 a.m. in Johnson Funeral Home Chapel in Aynor.
Family will receive friends prior to the service beginning at 10 a.m.
Mr. Korb of Galivants Ferry passed away Jan. 13 in McLeod Loris Hospital.
Mr. Korb was the son of Mildred Korb and the late Anthony Korb. He was a big-hearted person who would do anything for anyone, including any animal.
Mr. Michael loved assisting animals, including his four dogs, 33 cats and 80 hermit crabs. He would take on any stray in the community and give them the love and home they needed. He loved to fish and work in his yard. He was an avid Patriots fan.
In addition to his mother, Michael is survived by his wife, Wanda Korb; one daughter, Shelby Korb; one stepdaughter, Tara Hughes; one grandson, Hunter Roberts; two brothers, Randy Korb and Steven Korb; and one sister, Terrie Artibani.
Please remember to wear a mask for the service and practice all social distancing guidelines.
Johnson Funeral Home of Aynor is in charge of arrangements.
Please sign online guestbook at www.johnsonfuneralhomeofaynor.net.
Doris Genevieve Halverson
Doris Genevieve Halverson, 91, passed away Jan. 13 in Anderson Oaks Assisted living after an extended illness.
She was born Feb.16, 1929, in Brighton, Mich., a daughter of the late Cyral Sutton and Mabel Jacobs Sutton.
She was also predeceased by her son, Randy Eibler; one brother, David Sutton; her first husband, Fred Eibler; and her second husband, Gene Halverson.
Doris was a loving mother, grandmother and friend, who loved spending time with family and friends. Prior to moving to Conway, she lived in Colorado for many years. She loved doing puzzles, crafts and bird watching, but most of all she enjoyed talking with and helping others.
Mrs. Halverson is survived by her children, Tim Eibler (friend, Brenda) of Michigan; a daughter, Lynn Marie Heigh (Timothy) of Conway; stepchildren, Pam Halverson, Lori Bush (Bruce) and Mike Halverson; grandchildren, Steven Heigh, Jeffrey Heigh and Dylan Jones; stepgrandchild, Matt Halverson; and many other family and friends who will miss her.
No Services are planned at this time for Mrs. Halverson.
Please sign a guestbook at watsonfuneralservices.com.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 U.S. 378, Conway, SC is serving the family.
