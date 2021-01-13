Sandra Cutshaw Allison
LORIS-Sandra Cutshaw Allison, 74, passed away Jan. 12 in her home in Loris.
Mrs. Allison was born Sept. 14, 1946, in Wytheville, Va., to the late Thelma Louise Cutshaw and the late Troy Cutshaw. Mrs. Allison was a C-MAP operator for AVX of Conway and an avid sewer.
Survivors include a son, Gene Douglas Malone Jr. of Loris; three daughters, Angela D. Vaught of Loris, Kristyna T. DeHart (Duane) of Bland, Va., and Constance A. Jackson (Blake) of Loris; five granddaughters, Valorie Crigger, Brittney Crigger, Brandi Lilly, Miranda Garland and Jessica Rhoate, two grandsons, Brian Tolbert and James Wyatt Jackson; four great-granddaughters, MacKenzie Tindall, Chessiemae Tindall, Aubree Lilly and Carlee Garland; one great-grandson, Hunter A. Crigger; and two brothers, Harold Cutshaw and Bobby Cutshaw of Waynesville, NC.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Allison was predeceased by her husband, Charles Elmer Allison of Rural Retreat, Va.; and her son, Charles Durward Allison of Wytheville, Va.
A visitation for family and friends will be held Jan. 15 from 6 p.m.-8 p.m. in Goldfinch Funeral Home, Loris chapel. Private services will be held at a later date.
Due to restrictions resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic face coverings and social distancing are required.
Memorials may be sent to the American Cancer Society.
Ellen Dennis Richardson
BRITTON’S NECK-Ellen Dennis Richardson, 53, passed away Jan. 12 at her residence in Britton’s Neck.
She was born Dec. 2, 1967, in Marion, a daughter of the late Lemuel and Zettie Tindal Dennis.
She was also predeceased by her husband, Robbie Richardson; one brother, William Julius Dennis; and two infant brothers; sister, Ann Dennis Lancaster of San Antonio, Texas; and father-in-law, Leon Richardson.
Ellen graduated from Britton’s Neck High School in 1986. She was a CNA and worked in their upholstery business as a seamstress for many years. Ellen was a loving mother, sister, aunt and friend to all she met.
Mrs. Richardson is survived by her son, William Richardson of the home; siblings, Linda (Ralph) Sturms, Nita (Jimmy) Evans, Mary (Mitchell) Powell, Bobby (Cindy) Dennis of Britton’s Neck; special friend, Terry Foxworth of Britton’s Neck; mother-in-law, Roberta Richardson; sister-in-law, Ann Richardson; six nieces and nephews; and many other family and friends who will miss her.
No services are planned at this time.
Henry Rabon
A graveside service for Henry Rabon, 78, will be held at 2 p.m. January 15 in Pleasant Union Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Randy Baker officiating.
The family will receive friends and family 30 minutes prior to the service at the cemetery.
Mr. Rabon passed away Jan. 12 at his residence.
He was the son of the late Henry C. Rabon and the late Bessie Carroll Rabon.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by one sister, Jean James.
Mr. Henry was a member of Valley Forge Baptist Church. The Aynor High School graduate farmed in the Aynor community all his life.
Surviving Mr. Rabon is one sister, Susie Todd.
Remember to follow all CDC guidelines and wear a mask at the service.
