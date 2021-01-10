Opal J. Sellers
MYRTLE BEACH-Graveside services for Opal J. Sellers, 95, will be held Jan. 12 at 1 p.m. in Hillcrest Cemetery Open Air Mausoleum Chapel with the Rev. Tim McKenzie officiating.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the mausoleum.
Mrs. Sellers passed away Jan. 9.
Born May 5, 1925, in Conway, she was the daughter of the late, Willie Thomas Johnson and Mae Martin Johnson. Mrs. Sellers was a longtime resident of Socastee and was a member of Lakewood Pentecostal Holiness Church. She was a cook for Socastee High School for many, many years and Brave Village in Socastee. She also volunteered her cooking services for Socastee Masonic Lodge #421. Mrs. Sellers loved bluegrass music and life itself, but most of all, she loved her boys.
The family would like to thank the staff of Grand Strand Nursing and Rehab Center for their care of Mrs. Opal.
Along with her parents, Mrs. Sellers was predeceased by her first husband, Issac Graham; her second husband, Frank Sellers Jr.; a son, William Hampton Graham; and a daughter-in-law, Mary Graham.
Surviving are three sons, Thomas Carl Sellers (Rebecca) of Columbia, Wilbert Kent (Lisa) of Myrtle Beach, and Alton Keith Sellers (Phyllis) of Myrtle Beach; eight grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; one sister, Mary Camp (Joe); and one daughter-in-law, Sue Graham of St. George.
Please sign the online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway chapel is in charge of arrangements.
