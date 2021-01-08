Donna “Karen” Singleton
Graveside services for Donna “Karen” Singleton, 60, will be held Jan. 10 at 3 p.m. in Salem Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Dean Conner and the Rev. Joyce Murphy officiating.
Mrs. Singleton, wife of Jeffrey Singleton, passed away Jan. 8 in Grand Strand Medical Center following an extended illness.
Mrs. Singleton was born June 27, 1960, a daughter of the late Donald and Sadie Hooks Smith. Mrs. Singleton worked as a cosmetologist at the Hair Affair for many years. She was a member of Aynor United Methodist Church where she served the Lord and church in many different capacities.
Mrs. Karen was a fun loving person who enjoyed being with all her family and friends. She loved life and enjoyed every minute of it. To know her was to love her.
In addition to her husband, Mrs. Karen is survived by one daughter, Kara Singleton of Galivants Ferry; one brother, Charles Smith (Kerrie Ann) of Aynor; one sister, Rhonda Carmichael (Maxie) of Galivants Ferry; one nephew, Chad Carmichael; three nieces, Alex Carmichael, Kalie Smith Brown and Kimberly Smith; and two great-nieces, Blakely Carmichael and Mabry Carmichael.
The family will receive friends following the service at the cemetery. Please remember to wear your mask and follow all social distancing guidelines.
Memorials can be made in Mrs. Karen’s memory to the Aynor United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 348 Aynor, SC 29511.
www.johnsonfuneralhomeofaynor.com
Johnson Funeral Home of 290 Ninth Ave., Aynor is in charge of arrangements.
Nicole J. Singleton
A memorial service for Nicole J. Singleton, 45, will be held at The Rock Church Jan. 10 at 3 p.m. with the Rev. Josh Finklea officiating.
Mrs. Singleton, wife of Tony Singleton, passed away Jan. 7 at her residence surrounded by her loving family. Mrs. Nicole was born March 2, 1975, the daughter of Jimmie and Norma Jenkins Graham.
She was a member of The Rock Church where she enjoyed working with the C3 Coffee Team. Mrs. Nicole was owner and operator of Southern Star Designs. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, daughter and friend.
In addition to her husband and parents, Mrs. Nicole is survived by her daughter, Taylor Singleton; her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Grady and Margaret Singleton; and many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, and extended family.
