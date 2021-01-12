Patricia Sprouse Coleman
Patricia Sprouse Coleman, 69, of Conway went to be with her Lord on Dec. 29, 2020, at her residence with family by her side.
Lewis Crematory and Funeral Service of Myrtle Beach was in charge of arrangements.
Paul R. Hughes
A private burial service for Paul R. Hughes, 80, was held Jan. 8 in the Florence National Cemetery in Florence.
Mr. Hughes, of Conway, passed away Dec. 30, 2020.
He was the son of the late Clarence and Hattie Mae Hughes.
Paul was born and raised in the Longs area where he spent the majority of his life working for Billy Hardee Concrete.
Paul was also a U.S. Army veteran. He loved spending his days fishing on the Waccamaw River.
Paul is survived by his four children, Johnathan Eric Hughes of Conway, Joseph Benjamin Hughes of Fredericksburg, Va., Pat Hughes of Bealton, Va., and Angelo Hughes of Charleston.
He also leaves behind several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Hattie Mae; one sister, Carnell Hughes; four brothers, Euluis, Earl Dean, Charles and Billy Wayne Hughes; and one great-grandson, Kaiden Eric Hughes.
Lewis Crematory and Funeral Service of Myrtle Beach was in charge of arrangements.
Joyce A. Nichols
Joyce Ann Nichols of Myrtle Beach passed away Dec. 31, 2020, with her beloved daughters, Jo-Lyn and Carol-Mae by her side.
Joyce is survived by her children, Ty Nichols Sr., Jo-Lyn Goodrich, Edward Nichols and Carol-Mae Nichols; and one brother, Joseph Kennedy Jr.
Also to mourn her loss are her grandchildren, Ty Nichols Jr., Crystal Nichols, Amber Warren, Stephen Goodrich Jr., Bradley Goodrich, David Goodrich, Stephanie Goodrich, Matthew Nichols, Christopher Nichols, Sarah Nichols, Angela Nichols, Gabriela Nichols and Cristina Nichols along with many great-grandchildren. Ziva, her canine grand-pup, will also miss her terribly.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Clyde Stevens and Mae Scott; and two siblings, Peter Stevens and Virginia Kennedy.
Joyce will always be remembered by all who knew her for her "gentle" feisty ways, but mostly for the love she showed everyone who crossed her path.
If you were hungry, needed a place to lay your head or just wanted to talk, Joyce was the one with her door always open. She was the best Mother and Nana in the world and she will be dearly missed.
Lewis Crematory and Funeral Service of Myrtle Beach was in charge of arrangements.
Patricia A. Hopkins
Patricia A. Hopkins, 76, of Loris passed away Jan. 1.
Lewis Crematory and Funeral Service of Myrtle Beach was in charge of arrangements.
Iva Ross
Iva Ross, 85, of Myrtle Beach passed away Jan. 1.
Lewis Crematory and Funeral Service of Myrtle Beach was in charge of arrangements.
Mary V. Pace
Mary V. Pace, 73, of Myrtle Beach passed away Jan. 1.
Lewis Crematory and Funeral Service of Myrtle Beach was in charge of arrangements.
Albert Spencer Jr.
Alfred Spencer Jr., 75, of Conway passed away Jan. 1.
Lewis Crematory and Funeral Service of Myrtle Beach was in charge of arrangements.
Ernest L. Chandler
Ernest L. Chandler, 62, of Conway passed away Jan. 3.
Lewis Crematory and Funeral Service of Myrtle Beach was in charge of arrangements.
Pearl I Jackson
Pearl I. Jackson, 78, of Myrtle Beach passed away Jan. 4.
Lewis Crematory and Funeral Service of Myrtle Beach was in charge of arrangements.
Joseph E. Claudio
Joseph E. Claudio, 51, of Myrtle Beach passed away Jan. 4.
Lewis Crematory and Funeral Service of Myrtle Beach was in charge of arrangements.
Marvin Lavern Brown Jr.
Marvin “Lavern” Brown Jr., 75, died in Conway Medical Center Jan. 4.
Mr. Brown was born in Charleston to the late Ethel Mae Creech (Beasley) and Marvin Lavern Brown Sr.
Marvin is survived by his three sons, Blake Lavern of North Canton, Ohio; Theodore Daniel of Charlotte, N.C., and Patrick Ernest and his wife Tracy of Myrtle Beach; a sister, Janet King of Marion; and six grandchildren.
Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services is serving the family.
Frances S. Musella
Frances S. Musella, 81, died Jan. 5.
Arrangements are pending.
Lewis Crematory and Funeral Service of Myrtle Beach is in charge of arrangements.
JoAnne McGinnelly
JoAnne McGinnelly, 53, of Myrtle Beach died Jan. 7.
Arrangements are pending.
Lewis Crematory and Funeral Service of Myrtle Beach is in charge of arrangements.
Kathleen MaryAnn Thomas
Kathleen MaryAnn Thomas, 81, of Myrtle Beach entered into the arms of her Savior early in the morning of Jan. 7 with family by her side at Tidelands Health Waccamaw Community Hospital in Murrells Inlet.
Lewis Crematory and Funeral Service of Myrtle Beach is in charge of arrangements.
John D. Wall Jr.
John D. Wall Jr., 50, died Jan. 8.
Arrangements are pending.
Lewis Crematory and Funeral Service of Myrtle Beach is in charge of arrangements.
Baby Boy Sekani Bell
Sekani Bell, 22-month-old baby boy, of Myrtle Beach began rocking in the arms of Jesus early on the morning of Jan. 8 with his loving family by his side.
Arrangements are pending.
Lewis Crematory and Funeral Service of Myrtle Beach is in charge of arrangements.
Richard Charles McNamara Jr.
Richard Charles McNamara Jr., 71, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family Jan. 10.
Mr. McNamara was born in Columbia to the late Ann Royals and Bill Scarboro.
Rick is survived by his wife of 48 years, Wanda Doyle McNamara; his children, Stacie McNamara Carpenter (Ty) and Stephen McNamara. Also to mourn his loss are three grandchildren, Ashtyn Carpenter, Jacob Carpenter and Noah Carpenter.
Rick will always be remembered by all who knew him for his kind heart and genuine love and devotion to his family. He was a proud member of the U.S. Navy where he bravely served his country for two tours in Vietnam. Rick was a wonderful husband, father and grandfather and will be dearly missed.
Funeral services will be private.
Lewis Crematory and Funeral Service of Myrtle Beach is in charge of arrangements.
