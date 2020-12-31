Jeremiah “Jerry” R. Hardee
Graveside services for Jeremiah “Jerry” R. Hardee, 80, will be held Jan. 2, 2021, at 1 p.m. in Hillcrest Cemetery Open Air Chapel with the Rev. Denis McCorry officiating.
Mr. Hardee passed away Dec. 29.
Born July 3, 1940, in Conway, he was the son of the late Carson and Ruby Bratcher Hardee. As he grew up, he always had a natural knack for turning wrenches. He became a skilled mechanic, getting his start at Hunter Ford, before opening his own shop.
What better name to give his place of business, but Jerry’s Garage and Cycle Shop, which he has owned and operated since 1970 with his wife, Freda. All in all, Jerry accomplished 62 years of being a mechanic. He also taught two semesters of mechanics at Horry-Georgetown Technical College.
When he was not working, Jerry enjoyed traveling, four wheeling with his grandsons, talking with people and grilling for family outings. Jerry was an avid hunter and fisherman and a founding member of Hickory Grove Hunting Club. He was also a member of Hickory Grove Baptist Church.
Jerry loved his family and was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and uncle. Over the years he helped many family members and friends through tough times achieve their dreams.
Along with his parents, Jerry was predeceased by a brother, Clyvurne Hardee; and two sisters, Pauline McDowell and Fleetwood Gore.
Surviving are his devoted wife of 57 years, Freda Vaught Hardee of Conway; one daughter, Felecia Hardee Maresh (Paul) of Lexington; two grandsons, Jacob and Adam Maresh of Lexington; one brother, William “Bill” Hardee of Conway; one sister, Mary Lou Hardee Edge of Conway; and many nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends following the service at the cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to Hickory Grove Baptist Church, 2710 S.C. 905, Conway, SC 29526.
Pat D’Anna
A funeral service for Pat D’Anna, 81, will be held in First United Methodist Church, Conway, with the Rev. Kyle Randall presiding.
D’Anna died at home after a long and valiant battle with Parkinson’s disease.
The son of Patrick and Elsie D’Anna, and husband of Nancy Owens D’Anna, was born in Niagara Falls, N.Y.
He served four years in the U.S. Air Force, stationed at Hancock field in Syracuse, N.Y., before coming to Horry County in 1971. He attended USC-Coastal Carolina College under the GI bill, and was an active member of the veterans club.
Pat worked for Pearce Young Angel of Conway for many years in sales and management before pursuing jobs in wine sales and restaurant management. He loved being a salesman; his easy smile and love of a good joke made him a customer favorite. He was a people person.
Pat also loved smooth jazz and classic rock and roll that led to an astonishing knowledge of musical groups, members, albums and career biographies. With a love of dancing, he and Nancy graced many dance floors along the Strand.
He and Nancy loved to travel, and enjoyed trips to Italy, Alaska, most of the Caribbean and many U.S. states.
Most importantly he was a good man. He loved his family and especially loved spending time drinking vanilla milkshakes with his three great-grandsons.
His faith in God was strong and unwavering and he endured his health issues bravely, knowing he would someday be whole again in Christ.
Pat leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife, Nancy, the love of his life; three children, including his beloved daughter, Vicki Levy of Socastee; six grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and two “bonus” children, Kristi Padgett and Michael Tolley, whom he loved like his own.
Pat was predeceased by his brother, John D’Anna; and sister, Mary Ann Capannola.
In an abundance of COVID caution, in person attendance will be limited at the funeral. Please contact the family for additional information.
Memorial gifts may be made in Pat’s name to the Parkinson’s Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, Fla. 33131 or online at www.parkinson.org
Silas “Cy” Jones Walker III
Silas “Cy” Jones Walker III, 81, of Loris passed away Dec. 26 in Loris Hospital.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Silas Jones Walker Jr. and Dorothy H. Walker.
Cy was employed with Millennium Motor Cars in Loris
He is survived by his wife, Joyce Walker; daughters, Shannon Brasher of Vandiver, Ala., and Joy Bocks (Dean) of Florence; sons, Silas (Jay) Walker IV of Las Vegas, Nev., and Jody Muldrow (Michelle) of Florence; nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
He is also survived by sisters, Diane Sellers (Thomas) and Jackie Ross (Stephen); and multiple nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Written condolences may be sent to: 4825 Forest Drive, Loris, SC 29569.
Janice Causey
LORIS-A graveside service for Janice Causey, 56, will be held Jan. 3, 2021, at 2 p.m. in Creekside Cemetery with the Rev. Roger Chestnut officiating.
Janice went to be with the Lord on Dec. 30.
Born Dec. 30, 1964, she was the daughter of Lloyd Dale Causey and Ruby Barnhill Causey of Loris. Janice was predeceased by a brother, Roger "Pete" Causey.
She loved her family and enjoyed listening to music.
Janice is survived by a brother, Darrell Causey (Mitzi) of Loris; a sister, Cynthia Fowler (Ray) of Fair Bluff, N.C.; and two nephews, Vincent Parnell and Frankie Dale Causey.
Due to restrictions resulting from the COVID 19 pandemic, face coverings and social distancing are required at the service.
Memorials may be sent to the Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
Thurman Chavis
Thurman Chavis, 74, passed away Dec. 28 at his residence.
He was born Nov. 3, 1946, in Robeson County, N.C., a son of the late Clarence and Virgie Mae Hammonds Chavis.
No services are planned at this time.
Robert “Bob” Weeks
MYRTLE BEACH-Graveside services for Robert “Bob” Weeks, 94, of Socastee will be held Jan. 4, 2021, at 11 a.m. in Hillcrest Cemetery.
Mr. Weeks went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Dec. 29.
Born Nov. 17, 1926, he was the son of the late James Edward Weeks Sr. and Katherine Shirer Weeks.
Mr. Weeks was a native of Columbia, who graduated from Bob Jones University. He was a veteran and served honorably on a hospital ship in the Philippines during WWII as well as in Germany during the Korean War. In 1958 he married Yvonne Weeks, and they were happily married for 62 years.
A schoolteacher, Christian camp worker, vice principal of the MB Airforce base school and cabinet maker were some of his varied occupations. He was the pastor of Calvary Bible Church and the principal of Calvary Christian School for many years. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
Mr. Weeks was a lover of the scriptures and of people. He shared the gospel with the many people God put in his life. He had a wonderful sense of humor and loved rooting for his favorite sports team. He will be missed by the many who were touched by his life. (John 3:16)
Along with his parents, Mr. Weeks was predeceased by his wife of 62 years, Yvonne Edge Weeks; a brother, James Edward Weeks Jr.; and a sister, Evelyn Elizabeth Weeks.
Surviving are one son, Joel Harris Weeks and his wife Melody of Lexington; a daughter, Bonnie Weeks Glendinning and husband her Paul of Myrtle Beach; seven grandchildren, Robert Glendinning (Amy), Dorothy Ellen Turner (Brandon Matthew), Colin Shirer Glendinning, Audrey Yvonne Glendinning, Elizabeth Yong Glendinning, Jordan Robert Weeks and Megan Christine Weeks Fink (Jonathan Adam); and one great-grandchild.
The family will receive friends following the service.
Memorials may be sent to Child Evangelism Fellowship Greater Pee Dee at www.cefgpd.org
