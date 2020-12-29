Robert "Bob" Gulick Henry
Robert “Bob” Gulick Henry, 80, of Myrtle Beach, passed away on Christmas Day.
Bob was a 28-year veteran of the U.S. Air Force and was stationed all over the world. Upon retirement, he and his wife, Jerri, opened JerriBob’s Mail Service in Surfside Beach, which they owned and operated for 30 years.
The business was a South Strand institution. The couple was also active in the local business associations in Surfside Beach.
They were responsible for picking up items left behind from most of the hotels on the South Strand and mailing them to the owners. A lot of businesses also used JerriBob's for their bulk mail (pamphlets, etc.). They also opened a branch in Carolina Forest before their retirement two years ago.
Bob will be best remembered for his sense of humor, his willingness to help get things done and his love of travel.
He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Geraldine “Jerri” Henry; his daughters, Janice Henry, Lisa Bradford (Tim) and Mary Bonham; his sons, Robert Henry and Richard Henry (Christine); his grandchildren, Michael Goodman, Ashley Henry, Robyn Bonham, Ryan Bonham, Ethan Henry and Allison Henry; and his great-grandchildren, Milo Arrellano and Landon Goodman.
Written condolences may be sent to: Jerri Henry, 1413 Highway 17 S. #1942, Surfside Beach, SC 29575.
No services are planned.
Bonnie Jordan Hardee
A graveside service for Bonnie Jordan Hardee, 81, will be held Dec. 30 in Hillcrest Cemetery with Dr. Jeff Gaskins officiating.
Hardee passed away Dec. 28 after an extended illness at Anderson Oaks Assisted Living.
She was born Dec. 1, 1939, in Horry County, a daughter of the late Luther Allen and Etha Skipper Jordan.
She was also predeceased by her stepmother, Ruby Suggs Jordan; siblings, Allen Jordan, Frankie Jordan, J.L. Jordan, Randy Jordan, Delilah Jordan, Ida Lou Montgomery, Judy Carroll Jones and Sandra Jordan.
Hardee was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend to all. She was a member of Chicora Antique Car Club and Homebound program at North Conway Baptist Church. Gardening, quilting, sewing and spending time with family and friends are the things she loved to do.
Hardee is survived by her husband of 56 years, Gus Hinton Hardee; children, Greg Hardee (Lisa Holladay) and Gigi Hardee Hughes (David); one grandchild, Callie Hughes; siblings, Genevieve Smith, Harriett Thompkins and Marie Jordan and many other family and friends who will miss her.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to North Conway Baptist Church, 1608 Sessions St., Conway, S.C. 29526; or to Anderson Oaks Assisted Living, “Building Fund”, 997 S.C. 90, Conway, S.C., 29526.
The family would like to extend thanks to the staff at Anderson Oaks Assisted Living and Caris Hospice.
Sign a guestbook at watsonfuneralservices.com.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory in Conway is serving the family.
Raymond “Ray” Christian Kullnat
MULLINS-Funeral services with Military Honors for Raymond “Ray” Christian Kullnat, 89, will be held Dec. 30 at 1 p.m. in Bethany Bible Chapel with Dave Rickert officiating. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery.
Mr. Kullnat, husband of Loretta (Retta) Morris Kullnat, went home to be with the Lord Dec. 25.
Born July 4, 1931, in Dickey County, N.D., a farming community, he was the son of the late John Christian Kullnat and Margaret Mae Pearl Shanahan Kullnat. Ray was a four-year veteran of the Korean conflict, serving in the U.S. Navy in the Pacific and the Atlantic on the DD-700 USS Haynsworth, with one complete circle around God’s Great Earth.
After his discharge, he spent nearly forty years in the insurance business serving as agent, sales manager, district manager and regional supervisor. He retired in 1994.
He was active in his church at Bethany Bible Chapel, and served as an Elder for many years.
Along with his parents, Ray was predeceased by three sisters, Vera Michaelis, Betty Mae Zinter and Evelyn Darlene Montgomery; two brothers, John and Donald, also a third brother, Kenny, lost at childbirth, along with his Mother.
Ray was also predeceased by his very special stepmother, Emma Michaelis Kalbus Kullnat; and a grandchild, Mikey.
Surviving are his beloved wife, Retta of 67 years; a daughter Crissy Kullnat-Knight (John David) of Mullins; two sons, Curtis Kullnat of Moncks Corner and Ricky Kullnat (Gail) of Conway; grandchildren, Leslie Hjartarson and Bryan Skipper of Mullins, Matthew Skipper of Lumberton, N.C., Joshua Kullnat (Diane) of Moncks Corner, Jacob Kullnat (Kristy Lynn) of Stanardsville, Va., Ashtin K. Callahan (Drayton) of Clearwater, Fla., and Niki Kullnat of Conway; and great-grandchildren, Christian Lewis, USAF, Alaska, Daniel Lewis of Aiken, Johnny Hjartarson and Gus Hjartarson of Georgetown, Jesse Kullnat, Jordan Kullnat and Abbygail Kullnat of Moncks Corner, Kaylynn Marie Kullnat and Landon Jacob Kullnat of Stanardsville, Va., Alexahndra (Alex) Wartenburg, Annmarie Wartenburg and Avery Hope Wartenburg of Conway. He is also survived by two half brothers, Jim Kullnat (Karen) of Pendleton, Ore., Gary Kullnat (Linda) of Touson, Ariz.; a half sister, Sylvia Anne Aikens of Sidney, Neb.; and one stepbrother, Delmar Kalbus, Indianola, Iowa; and many other nieces and nephews.
Other survivors include his dear friends, Mark and Marie Maslich of Conway, Scot and Toni Holland of Tabor City, N.C., Edwin “Ed” Klatt of Ellendale, N.D., Marvin Plank of Muscatine, Iowa, and all the saints at Bethany!
If desired, donations can be made to the following: Bethany Bible Chapel, 1668 Four Mile Road, Conway, SC 29526, (843) 369-7729; or Wounded Warrior Project at woundedwarriorproject.org.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to service, at the church.
Please sign the online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Joseph E. Kucinski Jr.
Joseph E. Kucinski Jr., 79, passed away on Dec. 16.
Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services is serving the family. Sign a guestbook at www.lewiscrematoryandfuneralservices.com
Yvonne Elaine Smith Marcum
A memorial service for Yvonne Elaine Smith Marcum, 70, was held Dec. 23 in Garden City Baptist Church.
Marcum passed away Dec. 19.
She was born in Logan, W.Va., on June 9, 1950, the daughter of the late Ernal Mason Smith and Audrey Elizabeth Ellis Smith.
Marcum married her husband Cliff on July 20, 1968, and five days later their Air Force career of adventure and travel started. While in California, Marcum became a teacher’s aide. She was going to school with her young son, Jeff, and they liked her so well they hired her. She continued to work with children with a firm, but loving manner for 30 years until retiring in 2010.
They moved to Surfside Beach in 2003 and she faithfully attended Garden City Baptist Church since joining in 2004. Marcum was a dedicated Christian who was active in many functions of the church. She was a member of Chancel Choir, assisted with Joyful Praise Kids, and was a member of the Music Committee.
She continued to teach young children through Sunday School, Girls in Action and Vacation Bible School. She supported missions, headed the Hospitality Committee, and, as part of the Women’s Ministry, started an exercise group that meets three times a week and the Ladies Circle of Friends. She was there with everyone all the time, very crafty and artistic, and an overall pleasure to be around, with the nickname Bubbles.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by an older sister, Pauline Wooten; and brother, Carlos Joe Smith.
Survivors include her loving husband of 52 years, Clifford L. Marcum; sons, Craig Allen Marcum and Jeffery Lee Marcum (Jennifer); granddaughters, Shelby Blair Marcum and Amanda Lauren Lawrence of Vacaville, Calif.; and sisters, Dottie Lou Schofield of Columbus, Ohio, and Debbie Grimes of Jeffrey, W.Va.
The family has requested that memorial contributions in Yvonne’s name be made to Garden City Baptist Church to the Building & Grounds group, Missions, Women’s Ministry, or Hospitality. Contributions can be sent at 501 Pine Ave., Garden City Beach, S.C. 29576.
Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services is serving the family. Sign a guestbook at www.lewiscrematoryandfuneralservices.com
Clinton T. Califf
Clinton T. Califf passed away Dec. 20.
Arrangements are pending.
Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services is serving the family. Sign a guestbook at www.lewiscrematoryandfuneralservices.com
William Mitchell Smothers
William Mitchell Smothers, 59, passed away Dec. 20 in McLeod Hospice House Florence with family by his side.
Born in Hartsville, he was the son of the late William Elizia Smothers and Shelby Jean Tolson Edwards.
He was known for his excellent auto mechanic skills and loved everyone he encountered. He served his country in the U.S. Army and the U.S. Air Force. He will be dearly missed.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his son, Steven Mitchell Smothers.
Surviving, in addition to his mother, are his wife, Tommy Lynne Odom Smothers; and grandson, Sonny Mitchell.
Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services is serving the family. Sign a guestbook at www.lewiscrematoryandfuneralservices.com
Brown-Pennington-Atkins Funeral Home of Hartsville, is caring for the family locally. Memorial services will be held at a later date.
John D. Lockerman
John D. Lockerman passed away Dec. 22.
Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services is serving the family. Sign a guestbook at www.lewiscrematoryandfuneralservices.com
James Coleman Gardner
James Coleman Gardner, 70, passed away Dec. 24 at his home with loved ones by his side.
Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services is serving the family. Sign a guestbook at www.lewiscrematoryandfuneralservices.com
Joan Carol Lucas
Joan Carol Lucas passed away Dec. 27. Arrangements are pending.
Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services is serving the family. Sign a guestbook at www.lewiscrematoryandfuneralservices.com
Ernest C. Sowell
Ernest C. Sowell, 98, passed away Dec. 27. Arrangements are pending.
Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services is serving the family. Sign a guestbook at www.lewiscrematoryandfuneralservices.com
Thomas Tarold Everett
Thomas Tarold Everett, 72, passed away Dec. 28 in Compass Rehab in Conway.
Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services is serving the family. Sign a guestbook at www.lewiscrematoryandfuneralservices.com
Edgar Napoleon-Roger Bail
Edgar Napoleon-Roger Bail, 75, passed away Dec. 28 in Grand Strand Regional Medical Center in Myrtle Beach.
Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services is serving the family. Sign a guestbook at www.lewiscrematoryandfuneralservices.com
