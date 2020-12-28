Arthur Todisco
MYRTLE BEACH-Funeral services with Military Honors for Arthur Todisco, 95, will be held Dec. 29 at 2 p.m. in Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway chapel with Father Yeicinio Tubon Munoz officiating. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery.
Mr. Todisco passed away Dec. 26.
Born Nov. 17, 1925, in East Boston, Mass., he was the son of the late Anthony and Catherine Todisco. Mr. Todisco and his wife, who were married for 69 years, were devout Catholics. Mr. Todisco played softball and was an avid fan of all Boston sports teams.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving his country during World War II.
Mr. Todisco raised his family in Totowa, N.J. He retired to Florida with his wife for the next 24 years, where they enjoyed playing golf. He then spent the next 10 years in Myrtle Beach.
Along with his parents, Mr. Todisco was preceded in death by three brothers, Joseph Todisco, Al Todisco and Tom Todisco; and a son-in-law, Thomas Weag.
Surviving are his wife of Myrtle Beach, Anna Todisco; one son, Mark Todisco (Lori) of Towaco, N.J.; three daughters, Karen Weag of Myrtle Beach, Janice Kleinrock (Paul Conway) of Bradenton, Fla., and Wendy Selepouchin (Vic) of Milford, Pa.; nine grandchildren, Justin Weag (Jen), Jenna Hulme (Jim), Matthew Kleinrock (Taylor), Michael Todisco (Michelle), Jaclyn Gajdos (Jordan), Eric Todisco, Holly Selepouchin, Kyle Selepouchin (Gaynell) and Nicholas Selepouchin (Jess); five great-grandchildren, McKenna Kleinrock, Griffin Weag, Mia Hulme, Annie Weag and Payton Kleinrock; and one sister, Catherine Fallon of Lynn, Mass.
The service will be available via livestream at: https://vimeo.com/495026447/e997e00ac4
The family will receive friends from 12:30 p.m.-2 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home.
Memorial donations may be made to Grand Strand Humane Society, 3241 Mr. Joe White Ave., Myrtle Beach, SC 29577.
Please sign the online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway chapel, 606 Beaty St., Conway, SC 29526 is serving the family.
Larry L. Sawyer
Graveside services for Larry L. Sawyer, 73, will be held at 2 p.m. on Dec. 28 in Aynor Cemetery with the Rev. Ragsdale Allsbrook officiating.
Mr. Sawyer, husband of the late Nellie Coates Sawyer, passed away Dec. 24 in Conway Medical Center. Mr. Sawyer was born April 18, 1947, a son of the late Julius Rhett Sawyer and the late Etheline Godbolt Sawyer Grainger. Mr. Sawyer attended Macedonia Baptist Church. He was a U.S. Army veteran and served in the Vietnam War.
Mr. Sawyer was known as “Pappy” to many. In his younger years he enjoyed golfing and playing softball at the Aynor Pool. He had a love for everyone, never met a stranger and everyone loved him. Mr. Sawyer was an avid fisherman and a Clemson Tiger fan.
He retired from Pepsi Cola and from Horry County Public Works after many years of service to each of them. He never missed a game or activity that his grandchildren were participating in. He loved them dearly and took great pride in watching them play all their sports.
Mr. Sawyer is survived by one daughter, Crystal Seaver and her husband Jeff; two grandchildren, Hannah and Noah Seaver; two brothers, Lamar and Palmer Sawyer; and one sister, Eva Powell.
Please remember to wear a mask and practice safe social distancing.
Sign an online guestbook at www.johnsonfuneralhomeofaynor.com.
Johnson Funeral Home of 290 Ninth Ave. Aynor is in charge of arrangements.
DeLois Branton
LORIS-Graveside services for DeLois Banton, 81, will be held Dec. 28 at 2 p.m. in Red Oak Cemetery with the Rev. Marvin Karn and the Rev. John Watts officiating.
Mrs. Branton, 81, passed away Dec. 24 in Conway Medical Center.
Born Sept. 1, 1939, in Conway, she was the daughter of the late Leon Prince Strickland and Margaret Mae Watts Strickland. Mrs. Branton was a member of Zoan United Methodist Church, and she enjoyed shopping.
Along with her parents, Mrs. Branton was predeceased by her first husband, Wallace Strickland; her second husband, Samuel H. Branton Jr.; and her son, Douston Prince Strickland.
Surviving are one brother, Drexel Prince Strickland of Loris; a sister, Gail Jordan (Tommy) of Loris; a niece, Gigi Taylor (Larry); a nephew, Deno Jordan (Karen); great-nieces, Tori Hord (Evan) and Kaylee Jordan; and a great-nephew, Soloman Rhett Hord.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the cemetery.
Please sign the online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway chapel is in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.