Prophet Sha-Ron Hemingway
LORIS-Graveside services for Prophet Sha-Ron Hemingway, 52, will be held Dec. 26 at 1 p.m. in Heavenly Hills Cemetery.
Mr. Hemingway passed away Dec. 19 in Seacoast McLeod Hospital.
Born in Loris, Sha-Ron was the son of Bobby and Gladys Hemingway.
He was predeceased by a sister, Barbara Lyn Hemingway.
Sha-Ron loved landscaping, preaching, prophesying and singing.
In addition to his parents of Loris, survivors include his wife, Veronica Ann Little of Loris; four children, Quashinda Hemingway (Christopher Wilson) of Loris, Joshua Kendrick Little of Tabor City, N.C., Rashad Levon Little and Mary Shanele Little of Chadbourn, N.C.; five stepchildren, Nikia Smith, Fantasia Little, Laysia Little and Michael Little of Loris, and Deshawn Little of Fair Bluff, N.C., ten grandchildren; his brother, Bobby R. Hemingway of Loris; a special brother, Keith Hemingway of Loris; and three special sisters, Arlinda Hemingway, Rhonda Hemingway and Kimberly Vereen of Loris.
Due to the restrictions and concerns with COVID-19, the family asks that all in attendance wear masks and practice social distancing. Please sign an online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Loris chapel is serving the family.
