Donald Ree Boyd Sr.
Graveside services with Military Rites for Donald Ree Boyd Sr., 73, will be held Dec. 23 at 2 p.m. in Mountain Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the grave.
Mr. Boyd passed away Dec. 20 in Grand Strand Regional Medical Center.
Born Oct. 7, 1947, in Conway, he was the son of the late Golden Burris Boyd and Janette Lee Boyd. Mr. Boyd served in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War. He earned his master’s degree from USC.
Mr. Boyd retired from the Conway Police Department in 1995 as Captain. He was a member of the FBI National Association and was the first police officer from Conway to complete the training. Mr. Boyd also worked as a criminal justice professor at Horry-Georgetown Technical College and Coastal Carolina University.
Mr. Boyd was a member of Gunter’s Island Hunting Club and the Aynor Graddy Masonic Lodge #257. He loved nature, especially hunting and fishing. He also loved spending time with his grandchildren.
Along with his parents, Mr. Boyd was predeceased by two brothers, Buddy Boyd and Edward Boyd, and an infant sister.
Surviving are one son, Ree Boyd (Casey Ceck); two grandsons, Nicholas Boyd and Grayson Boyd; a brother, Floyd Boyd; a sister, Joyce Jenkins (Randy); his fiance’, Robin Nesmith; nephews, Brett Boyd, Trey Jenkins (Sarah), Kenny Boyd and Ricky Boyd; and nieces, Amanda Gerrald (Jon), Lacey Davis (Dusty) and Sandy Lueken.
Memorial donations may be made to Officers Down Memorial Page, https://www.odmp.org or Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Betty M. Graham
Betty M. Graham, 86, wife of Harmon Graham passed away Dec. 20.
Mrs. Graham was born in Horry County, a daughter of the late William Joseph and Leila Wilson McCall. She was a member of Grand Strand Baptist Church and a former member of Screven Baptist Church. Prior to retirement she was employed by with the Georgetown School District, working at Maryville Elementary and McDonald Elementary.
Mrs. Graham was predeceased by a brother, William “Billy” McCall.
She grew up in Myrtle Beach and also lived many years in Georgetown.
Surviving in addition to her husband of Conway are two sons, Ronnie Harmon Graham (Joyce) of Gate City, Va., and William Jeffrey Graham (Alicia) of Troutman, N.C.; one daughter, Julie Graham Smith (Doug) of Conway; six grandchildren, Nicolas Smith, Daniel Smith (Mary Kathryn) and Elizabeth Smith, Ronnie Tyler Graham (Lindsea), Samuel Christian Graham and Sophia Nancy Graham; two great-grandchildren, Emma Grace Smith and Isaiah Wade Smith; one sister, Linda McCall Constance (Burton) of Murrells Inlet; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Due to the concerns and restrictions of COVID-19, attendance is limited. Contact the family for funeral details.
The family will receive friends at Grand Strand Baptist Church from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Tuesday,
Memorials may be sent to Grand Strand Baptist Church at 350 Hospitality Lane, Myrtle Beach, SC 29579.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway chapel is in charge of arrangements.
