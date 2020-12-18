Larry Warren Bryant
Graveside services will be held for Larry Warren Bryant, 70, at 2 p.m. Dec. 20 in Hillcrest Cemetery, officiated by the Rev. Steve Cashion and the Rev. Jamey Collins.
Mr. Bryant, husband of Barbara Ann Fullwood Bryant, passed away Dec. 16 in Conway Medical Center.
Born April 20, 1950, in Conway, he was the son of the late Leo Warren Bryant and the late Mary Ernestine Chestnut Bryant.
The Homewood Baptist Church member was a loving and devoted husband, father and “PaPa”, who treasured time spent with his family.
Survivors include his wife Barbara, to whom he had been married for fifty and one-half years; his son, Christopher Warren Bryant of Aynor; his daughter, Shannon Bryant Hardwick and her husband Chad of Conway; his sister, Janewood Bryant Richardson and her husband Donnie of Conway; his grandchildren, Addison Marie Quetti Hardwick, Parker Elizabeth Hardwick and Ryan McClain Hardwick of Conway; and many loving brothers and sisters-in-law and other extended family.
Memorial donations may be made to Homewood Baptist Church, 3296 Highway 319, Conway SC 29526 or to Jamestown Baptist Church Building Fund, 2501 Ninth Ave., Conway, SC 29527.
Please sign the online guest register at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
In accordance with current CDC and SCDHEC guidelines, face masks and social distancing are required at the funeral service.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway chapel, is in charge of the arrangements.
Charles Randolph Chestnut Sr.
Funeral services for Charles Randolph Chestnut Sr., 90, will be held at 2 p.m. Dec. 19 in Hickory Grove Baptist Church, officiated by the Rev. Denis McCorry and the Rev. Robbin King. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service and at other times at the home of Crystal Feerer.
Mr. Chestnut, husband of Berlene Chestnut, passed away Dec. 16 at his home.
Born June 12, 1930, in Conway, Mr. Chestnut was the son of the late George O. Chestnut Sr. and the late Rosella Graff Chestnut. He was an electrician with Paul’s Electric and a member of Hickory Grove Baptist Church. He enjoyed gardening.
Mr. Chestnut was predeceased by two sisters and three brothers.
Survivors include his loving and devoted wife of 64 years, Berlene Chestnut; his children, Charles “Chuck” Chestnut Jr., Crystal Feerer and her husband David, and Rose Mary Joyner and her husband Keith; his grandchildren, Hope (Jon) Baker, Jeremy Carter, Kayla Chestnut, Ginger Chestnut and Charlton Chestnut; and his great-grandchildren, Dylan Collins and Haley Carter.
Memorial donations may be made to Hickory Grove Baptist Church, 2710 S.C. 905, Conway, SC 29526 or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 S. Danny Thomas Blvd., Memphis, Tenn. 38105.
In accordance with current CDC guidelines, face masks and social distancing are required at the funeral. Seating in the church sanctuary will be limited.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway chapel, is in charge of the arrangements.
