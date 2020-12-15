Diane Parker Shelley
A graveside service for Diane Parker Shelley, 70, will be held Dec. 16 at 3 p.m. in Aynor Cemetery with the Rev. Mickey Mullis officiating.
Mrs. Shelley passed away Dec. 14 in Conway Medical Center following an extended illness. Mrs. Diane is the wife of Jimmy Shelley of Aynor and daughter of the late Arthur McQueen and Itaska Sarvis Parker. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by one brother, Wayne Parker.
Mrs. Shelley was a full-time mother and grandmother. She enjoyed riding in her pontoon boat down the Waccamaw River with her family. Mrs. Diane loved working in her yard and taking care of her many flowers. She retired from Bucksport Water and Sewer. Mrs. Diane loved talking to people and never met a stranger.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by one daughter, Crystal Johnson (Reggie) of Aynor; two grandchildren, Cannon Johnson and Regi-Caroline Johnson; one brother, Francis Craig Parker of Conway; and one sister, Sandra Parker Smith of Conway.
Please remember to follow all social distancing guidelines and face masks must be worn while attending the service.
Please sign online guestbook at www.johnsonfuneralhomeofaynor.com. Mrs. Shelley and her family are in the care of Johnson Funeral Home of 290 Ninth Ave., Aynor, SC 29511.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.