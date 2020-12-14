Billy Joe Calhoun
Graveside services for Billy Joe Calhoun, 89, will be held Dec. 17 at 2 p.m. in Hillcrest Cemetery officiated by the Rev. Kyle Randle and the Rev. John Holmes. The family will receive friends following the service.
Mr. Calhoun, widower of Julia Calhoun, passed away Dec. 13 in Conway Medical Center following a brief illness.
Born Oct. 23, 1931, in Conway, Mr. Calhoun was the son of the late Lonnie Lee Calhoun Sr. and the late Virginia Johnson Calhoun. He was a member of First United Methodist Church of Conway and the John McCutcheon Sunday School Class. Mr. Calhoun was a graduate of Conway High School and was a former member of the Conway Lions Club. He and his family owned and operated Calhoun’s Red and White Grocery Store and Calhoun’s Cash and Carry.
Mr. Calhoun is survived by his children, Pam Frye and her husband Charlie and Renee Altman and husband her Barry of Conway; his grandchildren, Derek and Chrystal Frye, Brad and Jessica Frye, Tracy Sink and Brock Altman; his great-grandchildren, Bailey Frye, Addison Frye, Tanner Frye and Tucker Frye; his sister-in-law, Betty Calhoun; and many nieces, nephews, and other extended family and friends.
Mr. Calhoun was predeceased by his brothers, Lonnie Lee Calhoun Jr. and Tommy Calhoun.
Memorial donations may be made to First United Methodist Church, 1001 Fifth Ave., Conway, SC 29526.
In accordance with current CDC and DHEC guidelines, face masks and social distancing are required.
Please sign the online guest register at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway chapel, is serving the family.
