Baylor Ann Porter
MYRTLE BEACH-Baylor Ann Porter, infant daughter of Billy and Catherine Porter, passed away Dec. 7.
Born in Charleston, Baylor was predeceased by her paternal grandfather, Glenn William Porter.
Surviving in addition to her parents of Myrtle Beach are two brothers, Ace Porter and Gavin Wilson; maternal grandparents, Andrew and Mary McDowell of Conway; paternal grandmother, Ruth Ann Porter of Worthington, Ky.; maternal great-grandmother, Eleanora Clanton of Myrtle Beach; and three aunts, Jill McDowell of Myrtle Beach, Kathy Porter-Elliott of Worthington, Ky., and Terri Terry of Boyd County, Ky.
The family will receive friends at Tilly Swamp Baptist Church from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Dec. 12.
Graveside services will be private.
Memorials may be sent in memory of Baylor Porter to Polycystic Kidney Disease Foundation (PKD Foundation) 1001 East 101st Terrace Suite 220, Kansas City, Mo. 64131 or to the Tilly Swamp Baptist Church Cemetery fund, 4619 S.C. 90, Conway, SC 29526.
Mike Hardee
Funeral services for Joseph “Mike” Hardee, 59, will be held Dec. 12 at 11 a.m. in Hillcrest Cemetery Mausoleum Chapel with the Rev. John Holms officiating. Entombment will follow the service.
Mr. Hardee passed away Dec. 8 at the Medical University of South Carolina.
Born Dec. 31, 1960, he was a son of the late John Perry Hardee Jr. and the late Gertrude Johnson Hardee. In addition to his parents, Mr. Hardee was predeceased by one son, Jackson Lee Hardee; and three brothers, Kenny J. Hardee, John P. Hardee III and Larry W. Hardee. Mr. Hardee was the owner of Mike’s Cash and Carry and Mike’s Side Works Service.
He was a friend to everyone he met, and he loved being outdoors and hunting.
Mr. Hardee is survived by his wife of 30 years, Donna B. Hardee; one son, Joseph Preston Hardee (Courtney) of Ocala, Fla.; one granddaughter, Morgan Hardee; two brothers, Jerry W. Hardee (Lill) and Richard E. Hardee of Conway; one sister, Brenda H. Sessions (Dock) of Conway; three sisters-in-law, Jeanne J. Hardee, Beverly J. Hardee and Dianne B. Hardee; and many nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.
