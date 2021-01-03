Francis Marion Atkinson
A private graveside service for Francis Marion Atkinson, 94, will be held Jan. 4 in Nebo Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Bill Harrell officiating.
Mr. Atkinson passed away Jan. 2 at his residence surrounded by his loving family. He was born Nov. 26, 1926, in Britton’s Neck, a son of the late Forest Gilmore Atkinson and Carrie Eula Richardson Atkinson.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife, Donna Marlene Stewart Atkinson; siblings, Forest Atkinson Jr., Wendell Atkinson, Lester Atkinson and Bennie Atkinson; and Martha Watts Stoeckli, the mother of his children.
Marion was in the Navy, serving in World War II and the Korean War. In 1953 he began working as an engineer at Dupont in Aiken, remaining there for thirty-five years. He relocated to Horry County from Belvedere in 2006. He was a member of North Conway Baptist Church, Masonic Lodge #65 in Conway and was involved with the Eastern Star. A loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, he was a man of love and integrity and sacrificed his whole life for his family. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Mr. Atkinson is survived by his children, Francis Marion “Chip” Atkinson Jr. (Lisa), Rhonda Kay Daniels (Bryan), Tammy Jean Thompson (Craig) and Sharon Ann Surdyke (Terry); nine grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and many other family and friends who will miss him.
Marvin Skipper
Graveside services for Marvin Skipper, 95, will be held Jan. 4 at 2 p.m. in Aynor Cemetery with the Rev. Jason Cook and Andy Pate officiating.
Mr. Skipper passed away Jan. 1 at Anderson Oaks surrounded by his loving family. Mr. Skipper was born in Horry County a son of the late Thurman and Annie Skipper.
He was a born salesman. He owned and operated Riverside Cricket Farm in Aynor for 14 years in the 1960s and 1970s. His operation was the largest retailer and wholesaler of crickets in North and South Carolina.
Mr. Marvin was active in the American Legion Post 81, the Aynor Lions Club and the 40 and 8 #1316.
He was a Navy veteran of World War II. After retirement from his crickets, he became a realtor. In his spare time, he loved hunting and fishing. He and his late wife, Josephine, were married for 68 years. He was predeceased by two brothers, Hoyt and John Skipper; three sisters, Thelma Brown, Suzie Edwards and Isla Cooper; and a son-in-law, Richard Jordan.
Marvin is survived by his sister, Ludie Hooks (Homer); three daughters, Dianne Pate (Andy), Connie Mishoe (Sam) and Marsha Jordan; four grandsons, Jarrett Barnhill, Larry Wise (Laura), Andrew Pate (Rebecca) and Matthew Pate; two great-grandchildren, Andy Roman Pate and Peyton Barnhill; and two stepgreat-grandchildren, Osden and Shane Sullivan.
Please wear your mask to the graveside service and practice social distancing.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Aynor Lions Club, P.O. Box 394 Aynor, SC 29511.
James David Martin
Graveside services for James David Martin, 48, will be held Jan. 6 at 11 a.m. at the Open-Air Mausoleum in Hillcrest Cemetery, officiated by the Rev. David Rickert.
Mr. Martin passed away suddenly Dec. 30 at his home.
Born Sept. 6, 1972, in Hampton, Va., he was the son of Delores B. Giannamore and the late Elton B. Martin Sr. David was a very loving and giving man, who enjoyed camping and vintage cars. He worked with Squeaky’s Towing for 22 years and for the past three and one-half years as maintenance supervisor for the City of Conway.
David was predeceased by his father, Elton B. Martin Sr.; his maternal and paternal grandparents; his uncles, Legrand Martin, Howard Martin, Joe Martin and Dean Martin; and his aunts, Bennie and Sissy.
Davis is survived by his son, Justin Martin; his mother, Delores Giannamore and her husband Stephen; his brother, Junior Martin and his wife Constance; his sisters, Diane Briley and her husband Rick, and Tina Branton and her husband Westley; his stepsons, Howard Cook and Bradley Cook; his lifelong friend, Little Squeaky Jordan and his wife Christy; his former wife and Justin’s mom, Tabitha Martin; and aunts whom he loved dearly.
The family will receive friends at the cemetery at 10 a.m.
In accordance with current CDC and DHEC guidelines, please wear a facemask and practice social distancing if attending the service.
Carolyn H. Richardson
GRESHAM-A graveside service for Carolyn H. Richardson, 77, will be held Jan. 6 at 3 p.m. in Old Neck Cemetery.
Mrs. Richardson passed away Jan. 3 in MUSC Marion. She was born May 3, 1943, in Johnsonville, a daughter of the late Pressley Allen and Winniford McAlister Hanna.
She was also predeceased by her husband, Oliver Wendell Richardson; and brothers, Jimmy Hanna and David Hanna.
Carolyn enjoyed sewing, wood crafts and fishing. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Mrs. Richardson is survived by her children, Sharon Richardson, Trisha Hennecy (James) and Wendy Woodberry (Ricky); siblings, Michael Hanna, Barbara Wise, Betty Hanna and Debbie McAlister; six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren and many other family and friends who will miss her.
