Sonya Renee Brown
A graveside service for Sonya “Bones” Renee Brown, 38, will be held April 11 at 2 p.m. in Pleasant Union Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Ragsdale Allsbrook, the Rev. Larry Johnson and the Rev. Adam Work officiating.
Ms. Brown, of Aynor, passed away April 7.
Ms. Sonya is the daughter of JL Prince and Trish Jordan.
She was predeceased by one sister, Tracy Jordan. She loved with a big heart and was well liked by many. She will be missed dearly.
Ms. Sonya enjoyed helping other people while working as a CNA for Home Care Direct.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by her fiancé, Mark Floyd; three sons, Cody Allen, Tyler Peavy and Jordan Peavy; one brother, Jamie Prince; two sisters, Tonya Prince and Jenna Hardwick; a niece, Gracie Pipkin; two loving pets, Rocky and Maggie; aunt and uncles, Joe and Linda Rabon, Elouise and A.D. Prince, Bobby and Geniece King, Archie and Lisa McNair, Harold and Brenda Hickle; special friends, Wendy Brown, Sharon Brown, Jr. Johnson, Trevor and Tracie Rogers, Tommy Hulon and Ricky Godbolt. She was very much loved by the Floyd family.
A visitation will be held at Johnson Funeral Home in Aynor April 10 from 6 p.m.-8 p.m.
Please remember to wear a mask and follow all CDC guidelines for social distancing at both services.
Johnson Funeral Home of Aynor, 290 9th Ave., Aynor is handling the arrangements.
