Bernice Graham Mincey
LORIS-Funeral services for Bernice Graham Mincey, 88, will be held Feb. 25 at 2 p.m. in Hardwick Memorial Chapel with Pastor Alvin Jackson officiating. Committal services will follow in Princeville Cemetery.
Mrs. Mincey passed away Feb. 22. Born Aug. 25, 1932, she was a daughter of the late Charlie Vollie “Voll” Graham and the late Isadora Johnson Graham. Mrs. Mincey worked as a nursing assistant at Loris Hospital until her retirement and was a longtime active member of Live Oak Baptist Church.
Survivors include her two sons, Tony R. Mincey and his wife Debbie and Flint Mincey and wife Lynn of Loris; daughter, Hiawatha Griffith of Loris; five grandchildren, Chris Mincey, Miracle Griffith, Nick Mincey and his wife Libby, Neil Mincey and Megan Mincey; one great-grandchild, Ty Huggins; and a sister, Sally Martin of Loris.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Mincey was predeceased by her husband, Calvin Donnie “C.D.” Mincey; one son, Graham Mincey; four brothers, David Daniel Graham, James Graham, Fred Graham and Horry Graham; and one sister, Ernestine Hilburn.
The family requests that everyone wear masks at the visitation and service.
Memorials may be made to Live Oak Baptist Church at 1080 Live Oak Church Road, Loris 29569. Please sign Mrs. Mincey’s online guestbook at hardwickfuneralhome.com or call Hardwick Funeral Home at (843) 756-7001.
