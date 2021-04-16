Fernando “Gene” Vidal
LORIS-Fernando Eugenio “Gene” Vidal, 82, passed away April 14 at his home in Loris. Mr. Vidal was born on June 17, 1938, in New York, N.Y, to the late Eugenio Vidal and the late Marjorie Danks de Vidal.
He worked in sales and as a management consultant with Radio Shack until his retirement and was of the Catholic faith. For the past twenty years he was a Spanish interpreter with the North Carolina court system and an avid ham radio operator with the call letters WA3MJR.
Survivors include his beloved wife, best friend and “Everything” for the past nineteen years, Sybelia Cox Vidal of the home; two sons, Keith Vidal and his wife Rebecca of St. Louis, Mo., and Terrance Q. Vidal and his wife Amalia of Lake Chapala, Mexico; brother, Rodrigo Vidal and his wife Patricia of Santiago, Chile; sister, Dolores Vidal of Wilmington, Del.; daughter-in-law, Brenda Vidal of Chihuahua, Mexico; brother-in-law, Howard Dickson of Winston Salem, N.C.; three loving grandchildren; one great-grandson; two stepgrandchildren; and three special stepgreat-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by one son, Kurt Vidal; and a sister, Marisol Vidal Dickson.
Memorial services will be held at a later date.
Please sign Mr. Vidal’s online guestbook at hardwickfuneralhome.com or call Hardwick Funeral Home, (843) 756-7001.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.