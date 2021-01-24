Charles Herman Norris
Graveside services for Charles Herman Norris, 85, were be held Jan. 24 in Juniper Bay Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. James Webb officiating.
Mr. Norris passed away Jan. 22 at his residence surrounded by his loving family. He was born Sept. 2, 1935, in Conway, a son of the late Duffie Lamar Norris and Mattie Hardee Norris.
He was also predeceased by his wife, Mary Elizabeth Norris; siblings, Esta Rankin, Sara Connor, Francis Jeter, Earl Norris and Howard Norris.
Herman was an avid outdoors person who enjoyed raising cows, farming and gardening. He worked and retired from the S.C. Forestry Commission after 30 years. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Herman will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend to all.
Mr. Norris is survived by his two children, Regina Mew (Paul) and Lora Avant (Rory); four grandchildren, Fallon Herndon (Erik), Kurt Mew (Jennifer), Kirsten Mew and Ethan Avant (Miranda): three great-grandchildren, Macy Rynn Mew, Evie Jane Herndon and Krew Avant; a brother, Hoyt Norris; and many other family and friends who will miss him.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 U.S. 378, Conway is serving the family.
