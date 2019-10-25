MYRTLE BEACH—Norman Hezekiah, 80, passed away Oct. 4.
Arrangements will be announced at a later date.
Mr. Hezekiah is entrusted to the care of Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services in Myrtle Beach.
Hardly a night goes by without the national television networks talking about the impeachment of Donald Trump being advocated by many members of the Democratic Party. CNN, in particular, spends many hours each day discussing the merits of impeachment of the President. As this week’s editorial cartoon suggests, many Americans are tired of the focus on the impeachment efforts. This week Sound Off! asks if you think the time has come to impreach President Trump?
