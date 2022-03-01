Norman Edward Ayers
LORIS-Norman Edward Ayers, 81, passed away Feb. 27 in McLeod Loris Hospital.
Born May 25, 1940 in Danville, Va., he was the son of the late John William Ayers and the late Frances Louise Powers Ayers. Mr. Ayers served his country with courage and honor in the U.S. Army. After his military service, Mr. Ayers worked as a machine operator with Monarch Envelopes until his retirement.
Survivors include his daughter, Tracy Ayers; granddaughter, Ashley Morris; niece, Amanda Green; sister-in-law, Eleanor Ring; and friend, David Anshel.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Ayers was predeceased by his wife, Sylvia Ayers; and brother, Charles Ayers.
A memorial service will be private.
Please sign Mr. Ayers’s online guestbook at hardwickfuneralhome.com, or call Hardwick Funeral Home at (843)-756-7001.
