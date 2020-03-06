MURRELLS INLET—Norman E. McCoy, 97, is now looking into the face of his wonderful Lord and Savior and is reunited with precious wife Georgia, who predeceased him in 2006 after 64 years of marriage.
He was born in Midland, North Carolina, and was the son of the late Maude and Leinster McCoy.
He is survived by children Cynthia Talbot of Murrells Inlet and Randy McCoy of Charlotte, North Carolina; grandchildren Shelley Talbot Pope (Brian) of Clayton, North Carolina,, and Brian Talbot (Tania) of Raleigh, North Carolina: great-grandchildren Seth, Luke and Jake Pope and Tyler and Morgan Talbot; very special friend Harriet Hutson, who brought joy to his life; brother Robert McCoy and sister Lana Bailey.
Mr. McCoy was preceded in death by brothers Douglas McCoy and Leinster “Bunk” McCoy.
Norman played minor league baseball in North Carolina after high school graduation and then enlisted in the Army Air Corps in 1942. He flew the B25 and B29 bombers and ended his service in 1946 as a 1st lieutenant. He proudly served his country.
He joined the Charlotte Fire Department in 1947 and retired 36 years later as a battalion chief.
He moved from Charlotte to Murrells Inlet in 2009 and found a church home that he loved.
He will always be remembered as a very kind and caring person. His love for others was always apparent in everything he did. He loved his church, Murrells Inlet Presbyterian Church, and especially the Bible studies with the Rev. Frank Holsclaw.
Memorial service were held Feb. 29 at Murrells Inlet Presbyterian Church.
Memorials may be made to Murrells Inlet Presbyterian Church, PO Box 418 Murrells Inlet, SC 29576.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel, was in charge of the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.