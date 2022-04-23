Norma Jean (Haines) Hartle
A mass of Christian Burial for Norma Jean (Haines) Hartle, 85, will be celebrated April 26 at noon in St. James Catholic Church, 1071 Academy Drive, Conway, with visitation preceding at 11 a.m. Rite of Committal will immediately follow in Hillcrest Cemetery, 1000 S.C. 544, Conway.
Mrs. Hartle passed away April 21 at her home in Conway.
Norma was born in Highland Township, Pa., Nov. 1, 1936. She was the daughter of Alva Blain “AB” Haines and Ethel (Gilmore) Haines - Shrum.
Norma attended North Clarion High School and graduated from Clarion Area High School in 1954. She was a gifted singer, selected to both the Pennsylvania State and Mid-State Pennsylvania Choruses. She also played the drums and was a cheerleader. As a girl, Norma sang at her church and later performed for numerous wedding ceremonies and events.
Norma married Joseph L. Hartle on Feb. 19, 1955, in St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Crown, Pa. Together they resided in Clarion, Pa., Gainesville, Fla. and Daytona Beach, Fla., and presently made their home in Conway.
Norma graduated from Clarion State College with a bachelor’s degree in education in 1974 and attained a master’s degree in education in 1979.
She was a teacher at Keystone Elementary School in Knox, Pa., and later enjoyed working as a receptionist for Weight Watchers.
Nearly daily, Norma could be found working in her flower garden. Always an impeccable homemaker and a wonderful hostess, Norma often hosted family gatherings and events. While residing in Gainesville, Norma and Joe enjoyed attending and following the Florida Gators football and basketball teams.
Norma could always be found cheering on her children at their sporting events. Regardless of the distance or weather, Norma was there. She was a documenter of life, often journaling. Norma’s photo album collection spans several generations. Her children could count on receiving a calendar every Christmas with all family birthdays and anniversaries already noted.
Norma is survived by her husband, Joe; sons, Joseph (Deb) of Summerville, David of Huntsville, Ala., (and his partner Khadijah Kalokoh, Arlington, Va.), Michael of Mauldin and Mark of Taylors; and daughter, Karen (Phil) Wassum of Olive Branch, Miss.
Also surviving are her sisters, Joyce Gillette of Venice, Fla., and Cathy (Steve) Wencil of Clarion, Pa., along with numerous grandchildren great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
Norma was preceded in death by her parents; stepfather, Clarence “Grinny” Shrum; brother, Bill Shrum; and son, Steven J. Hartle.
The family would like to thank Agape Hospice.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is assisting the family.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Alzheimer’s Association (act.alz.org) in tribute to Norma.
Please sign the online guest register at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.