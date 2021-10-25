Norine G. Taylor

A Celebration of Life for Norine G. Taylor, 87, of Conway, will be held Nov. 6 at10 a.m. in Watson Funeral Services Chapel.

The family will receive friends from 9 a.m. until 9:45 a.m. at the funeral home.

Mrs. Taylor entered her heavenly home Oct. 22 from Conway Medical Center, surrounded by her family.

She was predeceased by her husband, Lawton Eugene Taylor; sons, Stevie Cooper, Landy Cooper and Phil Cooper; stepson, Brandon Stevens; stepdaughter, Tammy Taylor; father, Walter Guyton; stepfather, Walter Cooper; mother, Lula Jordan Cooper; brother, D.C. Guyton; and sister, Helen Tindal.

She is survived by her children, Charles “Peewee” Cooper (Bonnie), Mitch Cooper (Lynn), Debbie Cooper (Holly), and Tammie Stevens (Randy); stepson, Mike Taylor (Pam); 12 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren; brothers, Walter Jr. Cooper and Paul Cooper; numerous nieces, nephews and close friends.

Norine was known for having a heart of gold. She showed love, compassion and gratitude toward everyone. She was vigilant in reaching out to family and friends, sending birthday cards or baking their favorite dishes. Family gatherings and celebrations were important to her.

She was the glue that kept the family close together. Her bright smile and cheerful, talkative spirit were inspiring and uplifting to all who had the pleasure of being in her presence. She was an avid lover of the outdoors: sunbathing on the beach, fishing in the inlet, tending to rose bushes and watching the birds, swans and turtles.

