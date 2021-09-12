Nora Ann James Smith
A graveside service for Nora Ann James Smith, 84, will be held Sept. 15 at 11 a.m. in Pisgah United Methodist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Jimmy Burks officiating. The family will visit with friends briefly following the service.
Mrs. Smith passed away at her residence Sept. 11 surrounded by her loving family. Mrs. Nora was, for 61 years, the wife of T.K. Smith.
Born in Aynor, she was the daughter of the late Oliver and Rena James. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by four siblings, Jack James, Mack James, Jim James and Gedelle Sawyer. Mrs. Smith loved her church, Pisgah United Methodist, where she was a member. She is a graduate of Coker College and spent 30 years as an educator for Horry County Schools.
Mrs. Smith spent most of her life on the family farm in Dog Bluff. The family would like to thank Crescent Hospice, especially Lee Anne and Sheena, and her caregiver and family friend Elaine Martin for taking such good care of Mrs. Nora.
Surviving Mrs. Smith are her husband, T.K. Smith of the home; three daughters, Amy Davis (Robert) and their children, Dustin, James and Trey; Ann Hambrick (John) and their children, Walter and Jesse; Julia Coker (Craig) and their children Grayson and David; one brother, Dan James; and four great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in Nora Ann Smith’s honor to Pisgah United Methodist Church, 1600 Pisgah Church Road, Aynor, SC 29511 or to Crescent Hospice, 1516 E U.S. 501 Ste. 101 Conway, SC 29526.
Please remember to follow all social distancing and mask wearing guidelines required by the CDC.
