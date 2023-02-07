Noah James Skipper
A Celebration of Life for Noah J. Skipper, 13, was held Feb. 4 in The Beach Family Worship Center, 133 SC-707, Myrtle Beach, followed by Fellowship at The Grande Shores Oceanfront Resort in Myrtle Beach.
A second Celebration of Life will be held Feb. 11 at 2 p.m. in Riverside Community Church, followed by Fellowship on the Lower Level, 6816 N. Second St., Machesney Park, Ill. 61115.
Anyone who attends either celebration is encouraged to wear Pokémon, Super Hero, Transformers, Chicago Bears/Cubs and S.C. Gamecocks attire. These were Noah’s favorite things, and they’ll be worn to honor and celebrate him.
The teen died unexpectedly Jan. 29 in Grand Strand Medical Center.
Born Jan. 15, 2010 in Myrtle Beach, he was the son of Jeffrey Mark and Amy Joy (James) Skipper.
Noah was in the seventh grade at Forestbrook Middle School. He was an avid gamer and loved Playing Pokémon games, Mario Kart, Smash Brothers, Fortnite and Roblox with his friends and family. He is an alumnus of the Kings Kids program at Beach Family Worship Center where he met some of his closest friends.
He is predeceased by his paternal grandfathers, Wendel F. Skipper and Douglas M. Morris.
Surviving, in addition to his parents, are his paternal grandmother, Susie A. Morris of Conway; his maternal grandparents, Jerry J. James and wife Holly D. James of Machesney Park, Ill.; his uncle, Chris Edwards and aunt Kristi Edwards of Conway; uncle, Andy (Bud) James of Machesney Park, lll.; first cousins, Cody Edwards of Murrells Inlet, Kady Edwards of Lake City and Chase Edwards of Conway.
Kelvin F. Lewis, funeral director and Lewis Crematory & Funeral Services of Myrtle Beach are in charge of arrangements.
