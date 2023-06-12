Noah Alan Sritan
Services for Noah Alan Sritan, 22, will be held June 13 from 6 p.m.-8 p.m. at Beach Church in Myrtle Beach, 557 George Bishop Parkway, Myrtle Beach.
Sritan passed away June 10 at his residence.
Born Sept. 19, 2000 in Conway, he was a son of Napa Sritan and Angel Hunley Sritan.
He was predeceased by his grandparents, Richard J. and Yupa Sritan Abrams.
Noah had a passion for coaching wrestling at Carolina Forest High School. He was a proud owner of his own business and enjoyed working out in his spare time. Noah loved his family.
In addition to his parents, Noah is survived by his brother, Nolan (Alexus) Sritan; sister, Alora Hunley; many loving aunts, uncles and cousins; several nieces and nephews, Niyah, Emmit and Riley, along with many other family and friends who will miss him.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Carolina Forest High School Wrestling Team, 700 Garner Lacey Road, Myrtle Beach S.C. 29579.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 US-378, Conway is serving the family.
