Richard Arlen Jordan Sr.
Funeral services for Richard Arlen Jordan Sr., 83, will be held Feb. 17 at 11 a.m. in Good Hope Baptist Church with the Rev. John Sullivan officiating. Burial will be private.
Mr. Jordan passed away Feb. 14.
Born in Conway, he was a son of the late William and Katie Mae Foxworth Jordan. He was an active member of Good Hope Baptist Church of Conway. He retired after 19 years from New South.
Along with his parents, Mr. Jordan was predeceased by his three sisters, Dorothy “Dot” Sanders, Stella Jordan Hucks and Gladys Jordan Tindal; and two brothers, William Jordan Jr. and Robert Jordan.
Mr. Jordan was married for 51 years to the love of his life from his first glance, Louise Herring Jordan. He was a very special and loving father to his children and was known as “Papa” to his grandchildren.
He was an avid hunter in his younger days and self-proclaimed best fisherman in the world. He also enjoyed music and shagging with his wife. Later in life, he enjoyed camping, and feeding and watching deer from his porch. He loved spending time with his family and was the best storyteller and jokester his family ever knew. His sense of humor brought laughs and smiles to anyone who knew and loved him. So many memories with family and great friends.
Along with his wife, survivors include one son, Richard Arlen Jordan Jr. (Kristin) of Anaheim, Calif.; one daughter, Dana Jordan Booth (Craig) of Aynor; five grandchildren, Dylan Peterson of Billings, Mont., Karina Peterson of Portland, Ore., Katelyn Marie Jordan, Kacie Nicole Booth and Emma Jordan Booth of Aynor; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Due to COVID-19 and CDC regulations, masks and social distancing are required.
Memorials may be made to the charity of one’s choice.
The family would like to thank Heartland Hospice staff and volunteers for all of their care, support and love. Special thanks to Anna, Christy, Amelia, Stacey and especially Windy, who made his final hours peaceful and gave such comfort to the family.
Please sign the online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway chapel is in charge of arrangements.
