Nelson William Clark
Nelson William Clark, 91, passed away May 15.
Born in Bunker Hill, W.Va., he was a son of the late Edgar Foster Clark and Hilda Collins Clark. He retired as a Chief Master Sergeant from the US Air Force. Mr. Clark was the owner and operator of nightclubs in Martinsburg and Bunker Hill.
He was predeceased by three brothers, Roger Clark, Eddie Clark and Junior Clark; and one sister, Helen Clark.
Surviving are three sons, Bruce Alen Clark (Dee) of Conway, Gary Clark (Sandi) of Gunbarrell, Texas, and A.J. Clark (Jessica) of Martinsburg, W.Va.; two sisters, Terry Fadely (Rick) and Tracy Whittington of Martinsburg; eight grandchildren, Danielle "Dani" Clark, Angel Allen, Aimee Stockton, Brandon Clark, Heather Lockhart, Justin Young, Trevor Whittington and Derrick Young; several great -grandchildren; three brothers, Larry Clark of Florida, Bobby Clark of Winchester, Va., and Gary Brook Clark of Bunker Hill; and three sisters, Dotty Clark and Patty Combs of Winchester, Va., and Susie Fogleman of Florida.
No services are planned at this time.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway chapel is in charge of arrangements.
