Nellie Don Collins McCracken
Funeral services for Nellie Don Collins McCracken, 78, will be held March 13 at 2 p.m. in Damascus Freewill Baptist Church with the Rev. Allen Goodman officiating. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery.
Mrs. McCracken passed away at home March 9.
Born Sept. 11, 1943 in Conway, she was the daughter of the late William Clem Collins and Mae Beaty Collins. Mrs. McCracken was a member of Damascus Freewill Baptist Church, where she was a member of the church choir.
She also served as a Sunday school teacher and church property attendant at Waccamaw Pentecostal Holiness Church. She was a former employee of AVX.
Mrs. McCracken loved her family, especially her children and grandchildren. Along with her parents, Mrs. McCracken was predeceased by her husband of 40 years, Robert L. McCracken; one brother, William C. Collins Jr.; and two sisters, Marilyn Barnhill and Maxine McCrackin.
Surviving are three sons, Randy McCracken of Conway, Randall McCrackin (Laura) of Pensacola, Fla., and Kenny McCrackin (Julie) of Conway; two daughters, Sandy McCracken of Conway and Diana Squires (Darren) of Socastee; 14 grandchildren, Jennifer Johnson, Sarah Poston, Bradley McCracken, Bailey McCrackin, Casey McCrackin, Carmen McCrackin, Jonathan Wayne Wheeler, Ryan Leslie Wheeler, Bobby Lee Jones, John Paul Jones, Darren Squires Jr., Danielle Marie Brown, Alexis Bell, and Kenley McCrackin; three great-grandchildren, Ellie Mae Brown, Payzlee Poston, and Shiloh Rayne Brown; and one sister, Martha Ann Shepherd of Conway.
The family will receive friends Saturday evening from 5 p.m.-7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial donations may be made to Damascus Freewill Baptist Church, 2958 U.S. 378, Conway, SC 29527.
Please sign the online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.