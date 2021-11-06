Nell Duncan Wall Otto

Nell Duncan Wall Otto, 70, lost her valiant battle with cancer surrounded by family on Nov. 3.

Born on Oct. 6, 1951 in Conway, she was the cherished daughter of May Howard Wall and Edwin Craig Wall.

She is survived by her husband of 46 years, John Francis Otto Jr. of Greenwich, Conn.; twin daughters, Blair Otto Bijou (Craig) and Sarah Otto Kohart (Brett) of Darien, Conn.; and son, John ”Jay” Russell Otto of New York City; incredible grandchildren, Maisie and Armstrong Bijou, Campbell and Nell Kohart; her sister, Harriet Wall Martin (D.G.) of Chapel Hill, N.C.; sisters-in-law, Suzie Otto, Dianne Otto and Karen Otto of Greenwich, Conn., plus numerous adoring nieces and nephews, all entertained and buoyed by her vibrant and loving presence.

Nell was predeceased by her brother, Edwin Craig Wall Jr.; and one sister, May Ervin Wall. Nell also was devoted to her longtime aid Luz, a devoted caregiver and friend.

After an idyllic childhood in Conway and on the beach in South Carolina, Nell went on to graduate Summa Cum Laude/Phi Beta Kappa from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill where she was also president of Delta Delta Delta. After graduation, Nell moved to New York City where she began her family. After the birth of her third child she moved to Greenwich, Conn., from where she expanded her magnetic presence and gift of entertaining.

Nell spearheaded and chaired many events throughout the years in Greenwich, as well as Nantucket and Palm Beach. She dazzled everyone with her attention to detail and infused all of her events with her sense of fun. Nell could turn any ordinary occasion into a magical experience. She had a gift of disarming anyone around her by dropping a shocking remark or story at exactly the right moment or making a joke at her own expense. Her self-deprecation was as outrageous and joyful as her competitiveness was spirited and contagious, with no one enjoying her own foibles more than Nell herself! She was especially accomplished at writing and delivering witty, commemorative poems and toasts.