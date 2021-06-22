Neal A. Johnson
GALIVANTS FERRY-A graveside service, with military honors, for Neal A. Johnson, 67, will be held June 26 at 11 a.m. in Silver Star #2 Cemetery with the Rev. Leamon P. Bellamy officiating.
Mr. Johnson passed away June 21.
Born in Horry County, he was a son of the late Bub Mack Johnson and the late Retha Johnson. He was a member of Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church and was a veteran of the U.S. Army.
Mr. Johnson was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, and brother and spent most of his life farming. He loved to make people laugh and was a friend to all who knew him.
Mr. Johnson will always be remembered for his kind and humble spirit.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife, Marilyn Johnson; and one brother, Ossie Johnson.
Survivors include his son, Brian Johnson (Angale) of Loris; his daughter, Camisha Johnson (Tyrone) of Galivants Ferry; two grandchildren, Kaitlyn Johnson and Joshua Johnson of Loris; a special friend, Linda Bennett of Mullins; three brothers, Weldon Johnson (Ann) of Newark, N.J., Willie Johnson (Betty) of Hillside, N.J., and Mayo Johnson (Clarissa) of Galivants Ferry; and three sisters, Millar Steele of Newark, N.J., Lula McCall (Lewis) of Dover, Del., and Karol "Kim" Morgan of Jonesboro, Ga.
The family will receive friends June 25 from 5 p.m.-7 p.m. at Goldfinch Funeral Home, Loris Chapel.
The family requests that all in attendance wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Please sign an online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Loris Chapel is serving the family.
