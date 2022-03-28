Nathan William Nadeau
A memorial service for Nathan W. Nadeau, 37, will be held April 1 at 2 p.m. in Watson Funeral Services Chapel.
Mr. Nadeau passed away March 26.
Born July 27, 1984 in Jacksonville, N.C., he was a son of Carol Ann Saltmarsh Biagini and Marino Lorenzo Biagini.
Nathan was a decorated U.S. Army veteran, loving and caring husband, father, son and brother. He enjoyed fishing, gardening and motorcycles. He enjoyed living on the edge and spending time with family and friends.
Mr. Nadeau is survived by his wife, Marlene Nadeau; son, Jaxon Nadeau; daughter, Natalia Nadeau; siblings, Rebekah Graveline, Marino Biagini III, Maria McCarthy, Anitra Bail and Doreen Tustison; several nieces and nephews; along with many other family and friends who will miss him.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 U.S. 378, Conway is serving the family.
