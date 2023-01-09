Nathan Kenley “L.D.” Tyler Jr.
Funeral services for Nathan Kenley “L.D.” Tyler Jr., 91, will be held Jan. 11 at 10 a.m. in Watson Funeral Services Chapel with the Rev. Jimmy Floyd and Tyler “Nikki” Barroso officiating. Entombment will follow in Hillcrest Mausoleum.
Mr. Tyler passed away Jan. 5 at his residence surrounded by his family. Born March 31, 1931 in Loris, he was a son of the late Nathan Kenley and Mary Livingston Tyler.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brothers, LeRoy Tyler, Johnny Paul Tyler, Coleman Tyler, Ofell Tyler and Otis Tyler; four sisters; his son, Bradley Tyler; two sons-in-law, Glenn E. Curry and Dewey Price; and former wife, Rosie Martin Tyler.
L.D. was a loving father, grandfather and friend to everybody. He was the owner of Tyler’s Produce, the king of produce and a pillar of the community. L.D. was very knowledgeable about growing vegetables. He loved planting his produce and watching it thrive.
Mr. Tyler is survived by his children, Kenny “Buddy” Tyler (Robin), Mary Ann Price, Linda Doyle (Ricky), Lora T. Curry, Brenton Kenley Tyler and Patty Causey Lee; grandchildren, Kenley Tyler, Amanda Coates, Shane Tyler (Erica), Anna Marie Vaca, Brian Doyle, Sharon Boyd (Chad), Mark E. Curry, Jamey Shane Curry (Erin), Tyler “Nikki” Barroso (Chris) and Layton Tyler; sixteen great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and many other family and friends who will miss him.
The family will receive friends Jan. 10, 5 p.m.-7, p.m. in Watson Funeral Services.
Please sign a guestbook at watsonfuneralservices.com. Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 US 378, Conway, is serving the family.
