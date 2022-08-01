Natasha Roxanna Massre
Funeral services for Natasha Roxanna Massre, 38, will be held Aug. 6 at 10 a.m. in Watson Funeral Services Chapel. Burial will follow in Westside Memorial Gardens.
Ms. Massre passed away July 30 in Grand Strand Regional Medical Center.
Born Aug. 13, 1983 in Somerset, Ky., she was a daughter of Morris Massre and Roxanna Daulton Massre.
Natasha never met a stranger and enjoyed spending time with family and friends. She attended Savannah Bluff Refuge.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by her daughter, Cierra Sheyanne Dorris; son, Hayden Noah Massre; brother, Benny Gregory (Alicia); sisters, Roxanna Herrington (Michael) and Beth Cochran, along with many other family and friends who will miss her.
The family will receive friends from 9 a.m.-9:45 at the funeral home prior to the service.
Please sign a guestbook at watsonfuneralservices.com.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 U.S. 378, Conway is serving the family.
