Naoma "Amy" Riggs Bell
MYRTLE BEACH-Funeral services for Naoma "Amy" Riggs Bell, 92, will be held July 11 at 11 a.m. in Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel with the Rev. Cliff Mixon officiating. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery.
Mrs. Bell passed away July 5.
Born in Walnut Ridge, Ark., she was a daughter of the late James Roscoe and Menona Belle Methany Riggs. Prior to retirement, she was employed as a customer service representative with General Telephone.
She was a member of Sweetwater Branch Baptist Church.
Mrs. Bell was predeceased by her first husband, Donald Wilcox, and her second husband, Ezra C. Bell Jr.; a great-granddaughter, Sarah Nelson; four brothers, James Riggs, Claude Riggs, Orval Riggs and Jack Riggs; five sisters, Ellen Sharp, Mae Blansett, Lorene McKinney, Velma Clark and Evelyn LaCoss; a stepson, Clarence H. Bell; and a son-in-law, Forrest Michael Ginn.
Surviving are two daughters, Rebecca "Becky" Causey (Bill) and Charlotte Ann "Cheri" Ginn of Conway; five grandchildren, Laura Ginn, Matthew Ginn, Missy Ginn, Neal Causey (Sandra), and James Bell; eleven great-grandchildren, Michael Nikki, Amy, Maura, Johnny, Cheyenne, Hunter, Nadia, Mangus, William and Aiden; and several other extended family members.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 10 a.m.-11 a.m. Monday.
Memorials may be sent to Sweetwater Branch Baptist Church, 1436 S.C. 544, Conway, SC 29526.
Sign an online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.