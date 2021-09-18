Nancy Jo Watson McGuigan
Funeral services for Nancy Jo Watson McGuigan, 75, will be held Sept. 24 at 2 p.m. in First Baptist Church Conway, 603 Elm St., Conway 29526. The family will receive visitors one hour prior to the service.
Mrs. McGuigan passed away Sept. 16.
Born Dec. 28, 1945 in Conway, she was the daughter of the late Joseph W. and Lillian Edge Watson. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed spending time with her family whom she loved very much. She was a three-time cancer survivor, beginning with acute leukemia in 1994 until her present diagnosis of metastatic breast cancer in 2015.
Nancy was a member of First Baptist Church of Conway where she served in many roles: Deacon, PA/SJ Baptist convention for eight years, Southern Baptist Executive Committee for nine years, Kentucky WMU for four years and Sunday school teacher. Nancy loved music and was very involved with the church’s music ministry over the years, especially as a member of the Chancel Choir and the Praise Team. She was also passionate about missions and traveled to Chile and Haiti several times to share her love of Jesus.
Surviving family members include her loving husband of 46 years, Roger L. McGuigan; daughters, Elizabeth Ann Gose (Rich) of Conway, Eryn Elexy Ware (Matt) of Pottstown, Pa., Alicia Lynn McGuigan (Frank) of Pottstown, Pa., Sarah Margaret Rutter (Scott) of Hampton, Va.; grandchildren, Logan and Raylan Gose, Lillian McGuigan and Mackenzie and Chloe Rutter; two brothers, James W. Watson (Frances) of Panama City, Fla., and Charles B. Watson (Lynday Huneycutt) of Brasstown, N.C.; and a sister-in-law Virginia L. Czetli of Lancaster, Pa.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, Okla. 73123, or First Baptist Church of Conway’s Lovell Weekday Ministry, 603 Elm St., Conway 29526.
Please sign the online guest register at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel, is serving the family.
