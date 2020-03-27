MYRTLE BEACH—Nancy Jane Ross Burton, 75, beloved wife of John Burton, passed away unexpectedly on March 19 at Medical University South Carolina Hospital.
Born in Gastonia, North Carolina, she was a daughter of the late Paul and Mary (Sizemore) Ross.
A true Carolina girl, she made her home in Asheville and the surrounding areas for over 40 years, surrounding herself with family.
Following her beloved husband John’s death, she moved to Myrtle Beach five years ago to be with sister Debbi and niece Heather, helping them with the family business.
Feisty, determined and caring were all words used to describe Nancy as a wife, sister and person.
Surviving Nancy is sister Debbi Pratte of Myrtle Beach; nieces Heather Pratte Sabin, Paula Jane Robinson and Nancy Dee Nodine; a number of great nieces and nephews and her beloved cousin Mary Griffin.
Services for Nancy will be held privately.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
