Nancy Legretta Tyler Blanton
A funeral service for Nancy Legretta Tyler Blanton, 75, will be held Oct. 7 at 4 p.m. in Mt. Olive Baptist Church with Pastor Stephen Vipperman and the Rev. Mike Vipperman officiating. Committal services will be held in New Mt. Olive Cemetery.
The family will receive friends immediately following the committal service.
Mr. Blanton passed away Oct. 4 at her home surrounded by her loved ones.
Born on June 18, 1946 in Loris, she was the daughter of the late Clifton Woodrow Tyler and the late Fannie Bell Tyler. Mrs. Blanton was active in the community as a founding member of the Mt. Olive Rescue Squad, head poll master for the Mt. Olive voting precinct, and a dedicated member of Mt. Olive Baptist Church.
She was part owner of Blanton Building Supplies, genuinely loved fishing, and her dog Gabby, Clemson football and spending time with her grandchildren. She will be most remembered as a loving wife, sister, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Survivors include her husband, Frankie Blanton of the home; four children, Gretta Blanton, Tammy Rogers and her husband Frank of Nichols, Frankie Blanton II and his wife Tanya of Simpsonville and Eric Blanton and his wife Katie of Nichols; eight grandchildren, Brandon Arnette and his fiancé Katherine Rogers, Frankee-Dayle McMillan, Tyler Rogers, Reynolds Blanton, Charlie Blanton, Kaislee Jane Blanton, Laiken Blanton and Luke Blanton; one great-grandchild, Monroe Ourzik; sister, Phyllis Holmes of Myrtle Beach; caregiver, Debbie Johnson; and special friend, Gary Jordan.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Blanton was predeceased by her brother, Thomas Mitchell Tyler.
Memorials may be made to New Mt. Olive Cemetery, c/o Linda Jolly, 4267 S.C. 9, Green Sea 29545. Please sign Mrs. Blanton’s online guestbook at hardwickfuneralhome.com or call Hardwick Funeral Home at (843) 756-7001.
