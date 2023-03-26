Nancy Ann Britten
MYRTLE BEACH-A graveside service for Nancy Ann Britten, 71, will be held March 30 at 4 p.m. in the Open Air Mausoleum Chapel of Hillcrest Cemetery, officiated by the Rev. John Holmes.
Ms. Britten passed away March 24 at the home of her sister, following a valiant battle with cancer.
Born Feb. 19, 1952 in Rhawnhurst, Northeast Philadelphia, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Dr. Andrew John Britten and the late Nancy Hess Britten. Upon graduation from high school Nancy earned her bachelor’s degree and registered nurse certification from the Medical College of Pennsylvania, embarking on a 40-year career in nursing. She worked in the Pediatric ICU at Jefferson University Hospital in Philadelphia, touching the lives of countless hundreds of newborns and their families.
Nancy lived a respectful, humble and accomplished life, with one of her greatest joys being that of gift-giving, and she was devoted to her family. She also made many close friends from work at Jefferson Hospital and neighbors in Deptford, NJ, during her lifetime. She enjoyed a close relationship with her Lord and was a devoted participant in the Cancer survivor prayer group at her home church, Gloucester County Community Church in Sewell, NJ. Nancy loved animals and was instrumental in saving the lives of many stray cats, nurturing them and restoring them back to health in which she would then potentially adopt as her own.
In addition to her parents, Nancy was predeceased by her maternal grandparents, Emil and Anna Hess and Andrew and Eva Britten Sr. Survivors include her sister, Janice Britten Del Rossi and her husband
Charles; and her niece and nephew, Kristin Del Rossi and Andrew Del Rossi.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Gloucester County Community Church, 359 Chapel Heights Road, Sewell, NJ 08080, https://www.gcccpray.com ; Joyce Meyer Ministries, P. O. Box 655, Fenton, Mo 63026, https://www.joycemeyer.org
or to Jefferson University Hospital, PIC-U Dept, 125 S. Ninth St., Suite 600, Philadelphia, PA 19107,
https://www.giving.jefferson.edu or The American Cancer Society
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel, is in charge of the arrangements.
